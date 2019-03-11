Ghana Celebrates World Plumbing Day

Plumbers with great interest are coming together to celebrate the 1st annual World Plumbing Day at the Accra City Hall on Monday 11th March, 2019 at 9:am.

The World Plumbing Day was established by the World Plumbing Council in Collaboration with the United Nations in 2010 to promote professionalism in delivering plumbing services in our communities.

Plumbing is one of the professions that have not been given the needed attention and support to impact positively in our communities and thus making many developing countries faced with basic plumbing related challenges. Some being lack of potable water supply, and in the same community being flooded and drowning loved ones after some showers on rain. This is a clear indication of professional plumbing being the missing link in our development. We also have residential areas without constructed drainage systems or with open drains and, the areas considered as highly respected residential areas have covered drainage systems without the appropriate drainage fittings that will prevent pests, reptiles and venting into the environment.

Our raining season comes along with outbreak of diseases that result in health and economic challenges to the people which is a menace to fight against every year. With this, professional plumbing is the solution that has been neglected over the years. Plumbing has been limited to joining of pipes and fixing of sanitary fixtures in various buildings and that shouldn’t be the case. Plumbing is a profession to promote environmental health and safety. The quality of the plumbing you have determines the quality of your health. In getting this in the right perspective, the World Plumbing Council is encouraging all plumbers and plumbing related businesses and institutions to come together to promote professionalism in our field of work.

For that reason, Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineers, Ghana (CIPHE-Ghana) is organizing the 1st edition of the annual World Plumbing Day and create a platform that will bring all stakeholders in the plumbing industry to cooperate and promote professionalism that will positively impact the lives of our people.

The following institutions are invited to this maiden edition of the World Plumbing Day:

Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL)

Coalition of NGO in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS)

Manufactures in the plumbing industry

Distributors and dealers in the plumbing industry

All plumber (both members and non-members of CIPHE-Ghana)

Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA)

Zoomlion Company

Open to any other related company

The Media

The general public is also invited to support us in celebrating our day and wish us well. Thank you.

Quality plumbing; quality life…