His Shadow And His Shelter

The Author

How do you feel when you watch the wonders of creation? Some simple, others complex and many that still remain mysterious to the best scientists, researchers and equipment. Look at the Space, the oceans, the billons of people on earth, the vegetation and their many new discoveries every day. In space, new planets, new moons, new stars, new object, new horizons are still being sighted as I write. It looks unending.

In the oceans, new creatures, new species, some very mysterious and complex, defying some already known scientific records and laws.. And have you noticed that a place like the Amazon in South America is still not fully explored. Thousand of new species of animals, reptiles, plants, insects, springs, tributaries, birds, etc, are still being discovered. This is the largest rain forest in the world that stretches into countries like Brazil, Peru, Colombia and six others. And who made and controls all these? The creator, the almighty!

Of course, you cannot tell me that those great and divers creatures evolved. No way! Look at the sophistication of living, feeding, movement, socialising and intelligence of some of them. And they have been around same for many thousand years now. Look at the anatomy of some of these creatures. Some release very high voltage of electric current to scare, disarm or even kill their prey and enemies in the deep waters. Some hunt in very sophisticated methods.

Even some are believed to be used in intelligence gathering and surveillance – like the dolphins, eagles, pigeons, ravens, etc. And this might be learnt from the bible when Noah sent out ravens and doves to investigate the situation of the earth during the deluge. Yes, even those that pretend to deny the existence of God can see, feel, enjoy and interact with his wonderful, vast and glorious creation.

But here, we are more concerned with what the word of God is saying that those who live in the shelter (influence) of this great creator shall always find rest – safety, provision, protection, peace, fulfilment and purpose. And this is true. If God could make and perfectly sustain this vast, very complex creation, then, he also can perfectly keep and take care of you. What you must do immediately is to run into his ‘shelter’ and remain there. Listen to how the Psalmist put it, “Those who live in the shelter of the Most High will find rest in the shadow of the Almighty…” We will continue next week. God bless!

Rev Gabriel Agbo is the author of the book Power of Midnight Prayer and a minister with the Assemblies of God Nigeria (Enugu District). Website: www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo Tel: 08037113283 E-mail: [email protected]