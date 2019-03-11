My Eye's On Christianborg: Who Are the 'Geezers'?

They say, it rained cats and dogs in Bolga last night. But some of us didn't notice the rainstorm. Not even its footprints in the morning!

Did we not appease Asase Yaa (Mother Earth) well enough to spare us the doom?

I guess we're strangers in our own land.

It appears we've become chief war-mongers.

And did we think we're over with the February dramas?

Well, another controversial issue has popped up amid finger pointing, rebuttals and the usual ping-pong game between the two major parties-- the NPP and NDC.

Already, it appears this one has inflicted some wounds within the circles of the powerful.There have been several attempts by government officials to throw in convincing accounts.

But whose account must we believe:

Is it Azure's or Bryan's?

Is it Eugene's or Kojo's?

And whose is the gospel truth?

Arguably, Ghanaians understand democracy better than the Brits-- their former colonial masters or the Yankees who birthed the system.

What seems to be a major blight on Ghana's democracy though, is the practice of vigilantism, which the two NDC and NPP have infused into the body politick.

By the way, don't confuse me and your neighbours, if you cannot tell Grandpa Adam that he ate something else and not the fruit called ---Apple.

Who are the 'Geezers'?

Mr. Asomasi, I thought you knew about the Geezers (the well dressed men from east London).

Also, I thought you're well aware that they've their 'look alikes' here at our backyard.

Their ('Geezers')birthed name is, De-Eye Group. They aren't from Hackney or Greenwich.

They were born and bred here in Ghana.

Some are from Bukom, some from Berekum, some from Bonwire and some from Bompata. Some from Bompieso, some from Bameanko and some from Bole Bamboi.

I'm told some of them hail from Achiase.

Or was it Bondase?

Which Achiase are you referring to Sir:

Is it Denkyira Achiase or Akyem Achiase- the one famously known for its boot camp exercise in the eastern region?

They've come from both. And it's understood they're from all over the country---north, south east and west. They're more than a platoon.

And they're more than a battalion, according to Azure they're 5,000.

About 400 of these black and white clad men/women had been stationed here at the Christianborg Castle (Also known as the Osu Castle) formerly Ghana's seat of government.

Asameni, the warrior king from Akwamu once occupied this historic monument after he defeated the Danes.

The 'Geezers' had received 'military training' here and their boss Choman (Nana Wireko Addo) had an office here too. He used to be the president's bodyguard. They claim De-Eye group's key objective is to look for jobs for young unemployed men and women.

The Varied Accounts

Azure began his sting operation sometime in August 2018. His undercover team from Joy FM uncovered the meetings and the alleged military drills that were undertaken by the 'Geezers' here.

Azure released his undercover documentary, I think last Friday.. But Azure's piece has hugely been criticised by the government.

The. De-Eye group is believed to be backed by the governing NPP.

Azure describes the 'Geezers' as a militia group and likens them to Delta and Azorka boys etc.

However, National Security boss Bryan Acheampong says Azure has got it wrong on that.

And this is how Bryan paints the group.

"..They don't pass for a school of cadet," he says.

He argues that: "Since the Osu Castle is no longer a security installation our interest ended when we determined the purpose of the gathering and satisfied ourselves extensively that they pose no threats."

Now see the fallacy of contradiction in that paragraph:

"We arrested him on two occasions and arrested him and threw him out of the office and shut it down on October," says Bryan.

Take note, 'WE' stands for the National Security Ministry.

So what triggered the ministry's interest to pursue the harmless group and it's leader?

Why would the security ministry not once not twice but three times arrest the group's leader who's deemed not a threat to the nation?

What did Choman do to warrant arrest and the eventual closure of his office at the Christianborg?

Next is Eugene, the director of communications, Jubilee House.

Eugene's response or take on the documentary sort of opens a new can of worms.

"..My checks from National Security have revealed that no such group is operating from the castle."

Here, one has to consider the timeline.

When did Azure call Eugene?

Was it a day before he Azure aired his documentary?

Or it was around December 2018--- a period the journalist claims the 'Geezers' were still occupying the Osu Castle?

If so, did Azure find out if the group had been evicted or 'brexited' before his 'promo' titled: 'Militia in the heart of the nation' was premiered?

I guess the multi-billion question is:

Who's playing mischief here?

Meanwhile, government's spokesman Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has been trying so hard to do the seemingly damage control.

But there still remain some rough edges.

It's obvious some things don't add up.

Take for instance this statement by Eugene when Azure contacted him earlier:

"The president has no knowledge of the allledge activities of the said group (De-Eye), let alone sanction their activities."

Don't forget he'd said the same thing about the National Security.

Then on Sunday Bryan came out with this:

"We were aware of their ( militia) end if year party at the castle grounds."

So how do you explain away this contradictory statement?

You want more isn't it?

Well, if it's your dream to dance with the legendary Komfo Anokye at Pampaso in Kumasi, then stay right here with me.

I think you'll need to know this about me...

The sky is my neighbour because I've lived all my life in the Himalayas Mountain--- eavesdropping all the ongoings in the country.

I've been observing from afar the nick- pickings, the boot-lickings, the back-stabbings, the back-bitings and the unnecessary attacks that flit back and forth from the NDC and the NPP camps.

Was it not NDC (Emefa- Mia-Mia) that ran into trouble a few weeks ago?

Was it not NPP that asked Elder Sammy (NDC chm.) to resign for his misguided utterances?

In fact when I transitted at the Muturla Airport in Lagos a few nights ago, I'd premonition that the NDC would call for the resignation of the President of Ghana.

Voila!

They didn't disappoint me. You don't need to scratch your head to know the outcome.

Indeed, when a deer falls into hyena's den, how much of its flesh would be salvaged? Not even her bones...

The tables have turned. And now it appears "Ofusu-pocalypse' has been forgotten if not dead.

"We insist that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must resign as president of the republic with immediate effect. The president has lost every moral authority to continue to occupy that high office after having being caught in flagante delicto (red-handed),"

Deputy minority leader James Avedzi.

The minority has also called for a probe into the group's operation.

Wait. Perhaps, something worse than resignation is shaping up. 'A lock up'!

A social commentor Ace Ankomah has suggested that ex-presidents--- Rawlings, Kuffour, and Mahama including President Akufo-Addo must be locked up.

Lock up where, in jail?

Ridiculously, the lock up phrase is gaining momentum.

Did Ace really mean that?

I think Ace statement had been misconstrued. Even though he'd said the statesmen must be put in a room under lock and key....but I think it was more a case of hyperbole than reality.

He exaggerated his statement and also employed sarcasm.

Ace implied that not until they (the presidents) resolve how to disband vigilantism they should remain barricaded.

In conclusion, I think each account is subject to probe or further investigation. And in my view none of them could be deem gospel truth.