Realize now the power that your words command if you simply choose them wisely. Words... They've been used to make us laugh and cry. They can wound or heal. They offer us hope or devastation. With words, we can make our noblest intentions felt and our deepest desires known.

Throughout human history, our greatest leaders and thinkers have used the power of words to transform our emotions, to enlist us in their causes, and to shape the course of destiny. Words cannot only create emotions, but they also create actions. And from our actions flow the results of our lives.

Therefore, it is our responsibility to be mindful of the kind of words we have to choose, especially when presenting something in the media (both print and electronic). Manasseh Azure Awuni's use of "Militia" might not be the best choice of words. Neither some of the responses that greeted him is the best. But the good news is that we can change our habitual vocabulary_the words we consistently use to describe the emotions of our lives_we can instantaneously change how we think, how we feel, and how we live.

The privileged heritage that you and I share, the choices that we have today because we live in this nation, were created by men who chose words that would shape the actions of generations to come.

This assemblage of words, became the vessel of change for a nation.

Writer: Zakari Mohammed

0202246403

Bawku