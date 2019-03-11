Corporate Saturday Takes Off In Style At West Hills Mall

Each of the four Saturdays in the month of March 2019 has been designated as a super discount day exclusively for ladies and gentlemen working in corporate establishments across Accra, West Hills Mall's Management has announced.

On Saturday March 9th, Ghana's trendiest family shopping centre, bristled with spectacle and activity as several of its shops slashed prices and offered mouth-watering discounts exclusively to employees of corporate institutions.

This exceptional episode of discounts and cut-rate deals for corporate workers would be observed every other Saturday of the month of March and, as witnessed on Saturday, would be accompanied by rich variety entertainment, including cultural displays, live band performances, an aerobic session and a special story-telling session for kids.

Mall Management say the "Corporate Saturday' campaign has been introduced to give recognition to the efforts of corporate workers and particularly, to offer them the opportunity of fully enjoying discretionary discounts and deals from their favourite shops at West Hills Mall.

Mr. Kobby Ampong, Acting Marketing Manager at West Hills Mall told newsmen that a large number of corporate institutions based in Accra are lined up for the campaign but urged every individual corporate worker in Accra to take advantage of the exclusive shopping experience offered by the initiative.

“Besides the excitement of quality entertainment and the huge pile of giveaways waiting for individual corporate shoppers, we have set aside a prize worth Ghc 10,000 and the award of a 'West Hills Mall Corporate Institution of the Year' trophy and assorted gifts for that single institution whose employees make the most prominent showing at the mall this month,” said Ampong.

He explained that, throughout the month, until March 30th, employees of corporate institutions can sign up for the Corporate Saturday campaign either at the mall's information centre or on the West Hills Mall website (westhillsmallgh.com). Registered employees would then be issued with membership cards and coupon booklets bearing full details of all available retailer discounts.

Mr. Ampong said the general ambience and the shopping experience at the mall during Corporate Saturdays are unique because of the specially themed packages of variety entertainment activities planned to run on each of the four Saturdays of the month.

The celebrated Aklowa Dance Ensemble put up a delightful display of Ghanaian cultural dances on Saturday afternoon and was followed later in the evening by a live band performance by the Arc Band on the forecourt of the mall.

Also lined up for subsequent Saturday's are a Kente Weaving demonstration and a special aerobic session for patrons, while March 16 has been dedicated as a Family Day, on which children will be granted discounted access to the mall's Children's playground and the School of Performing Arts will host children at an Ananse storytelling session in the mall's Pom-Pom Library.

The shops 'waiting to serve' corporate employees on Saturdays include the popular clothing and fashion outlet, Edgars, which is discounting its wares by up to 70%, Payless which has announced a 40% discount on all items purchased by corporate workers, Jet, which has slashed prizes on selected items by 40 to 50%, Nallem, offering a straight 20% discount on all purchases and MRP which is running a special 'take two' or 'Buy One, Get One Free' promotion.

Other shops like Markham are offering corporate workers a 40% discount on all purchases, while Woolworths and Sportscene are offering 20% and 30% discounts respectively. Telefonika has slashed 10% off the prices of all accessories and 3% off their phones while the domestic utensils dealer, @Home has cut prices on all single pots and pans by 15%.

Anchored by the food giant, Shoprite and the popular general merchandise store, Game, West Hills Mall is located at Dunkonah, near Weija, off the Accra-Cape Coast Highway and is famous for being Ghana's biggest and trendiest family shopping and recreational destination.