Bawku Central Mosque Receives Ambulance From Buffer Stock CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Buffer Stock, Alhaji Abdul-Hanan Wahab, has donated an ambulance to the Bawku Central Mosque at a very beautiful and well attended ceremony in Bawku.

The ambulance is to be used as a funeral hearse to aid in conveying the dead to the cemetery when the unfortunate occurs.

One of the greatest problems facing the Muslim Community in Bawku is the issue of a reliable and decent vehicle to convey the dead to the cemetery and this particular donation has received profound commendations from the Muslim Ummah.

The Chief Imam of Bawku, Sheikh Murtala, on behalf of the Muslim Community, thanked Alhaji Abdul-Hanan Wahab for his continuous kind gestures to the Muslim Community in the area and disclosed that this was not the first time Alhaji Abdul-Hanan supported the Muslim Community in Bawku. He recollected a similar gesture from the Buffer Stock CEO in 2013 and prayed for God's guidance and protection in all his endeavours.

Alhaji Abdul-Hanan Wahabu, in a brief statement, pledged his continuous support to the Muslim Ummah and urged them to take advantage of all the good policies of the NPP government and to also eschew all kinds of violence that paints Muslims as violent people.

Alhaji Abdul-Hanan also urged Muslims to go for education irrespective of how expensive it is emphasizing the popular adage that "He who thinks education is expensive should try ignorance".