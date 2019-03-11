Prestea/Huni-Valley MP And MCE Support Education Directorate

Over 2000 students and pupils from 40 basic and Junior High Schools, Tailors and Dressmakers Association, Beauticians Association, artisans and social clubs participated in a parade held at Abosso in the Prestea/Huni-valley constituency to commemorate Ghana's 62nd Independence Day anniversary celebration on Wednesday 6th March 2019.

Addressing the colourful event in a dual capacity as the Member of Parliament for Prestea/Huni-valley constituency and also as the representative of the president Nana Akufo-Addo, Lawyer Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi acknowledged the hard work of our forefathers who struggled to attain independence for Ghana 62 years ago “there is a need to look back with satisfaction and gratitude for what we have been able to achieved due to the efforts of successive generations of our elders and nation builders.” she added.

The MP, speaking on this year's anniversary theme; “Celebrating Peace and Unity” maintained that, president Akufo-Addo and the NPP government are battering the importance of peace and unity for the achievement of our national goal, she urged the constituent to live in peace and unity to fight the challenges of the constituency, “we must rip ourselves off any dispute which will prevent us from attaining our set objectives and ensure the development of the various communities in the constituency in unity and in peace since very little would be achieved without peace and unity.” She said.

In commemoration of the 62nd Independence Anniversary and the presidential award won by Ms. Winifred Korangye of Golden Star School in Bogoso, Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi presented 10 new computers and accessories to the Prestea/Huni-valley municipal education directorate to support their good works.

She further enumerated several activities and projects she has undertaken to support the education directorate which includes the renovation of the science laboratory at the St. Augustine's SHS in Bogoso, Abosso library, 6 unit JHS classroom block at Awodua and the Islamic school at Prestea, the supply of 500 dual desks and eight motorbikes, the construction of KG block at Koduakrom to commence soon, the distribution of mathematical sets to all BECE candidates, the provision of free vacation classes to all SHS students and the disbursement of bursaries to tertiary students. This she believes will ensure that constituent gain much needed education which is pivotal in nation building.

The municipal chief executive Mr. Mozart Kweku Owuh who addressed another parade at Bogoso in his speech said, the assembly will strive to compliment the efforts of the central government to improve the living conditions of the people.

He reiterated the assembly's effort to develop people to the global market “we will give a new focus to our sponsorship to brilliant but need students to include other areas of human resource developments that are critical for the development of the municipality and the country as a whole.” He added.

Students, teachers and schools from various communities were awarded prizes for achieving academical excellence.

Mr. Mozart Owuh said, development is a process and not an event and each of us has a role to play in the development of the nation, he advised students gathered at the parade to apply themselves seriously to their studies and desist from wrong doings. The MCE acknowledged that development can only take place when there is peace and unity.