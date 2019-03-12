Eastern Region: New Classrooms And School Blocks Commissioned

On 8th March 2019, a six (6) unit classroom block with ancillary facilities has been commissioned at the Senchi Methodist School, including a two (2) unit classroom block at the Anum Anglican School in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern region.

The day was also used to donate furniture to the Anum Vocational Institute.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion were the Hon. Eric Kwakye Darfour Eastern Regional Minister, Hon.Samuel Kwame Agyekum District Chief Executive Asuogyaman District, Moses Kobla Joshua District Coordinating Director Asuogyaman District, Other Officers from Asuogyaman District Assembly, The District Education Director Mrs Theodora Kutorkor Ente, Assembly Members from related communities, Nananom, The Press and other stakeholders.

Hon. Samuel Kwame Agyekum DCE in an address recalled that when he assumed office in May 2017, the chiefs came to see him about the uncompleted classroom block abandoned by a contractor for 8 years and threatened to demonstrate if the project was not completed.

The DCE stated that it was important to note that the six(6) classroom unit at the Senchi Methodist School was just barely 5 percent work done when he took over.

The DCE took upon himself to complete the project for the fact that if completed it will help improve education in the community.

The DCE also said pass mark for exams result had increased from 67.9% to 73.1% since he assumed office.

The regional ranking for examinations results had also improved from 17th to 10th position.

The eastern regional minister on his part focused on the 62nd Independence Day celebration in the district and thanked the people for making it a success.

He spoke about the president moving the Independence Celebration to the north to signify peace and unity in the community and the nation as a whole.

The Minister impressed upon the Chiefs to emulate the Dagbon people and ensure that there is peace in the community always.

The Hon. Eastern Regional Minister spoke about International Women's Day and applauded the women for their efforts in society.

With the occasion at hand which was the commissioning of the classroom block, he hit home the importance of education and impress upon the students not to drop out of school.

20 computers were also donated to the School.

The District Education Director in her vote of thanks speech thanked the Eastern Regional Minister and the DCE for their intervention in completing the project and also thanked the distinguished members and the press for their presence.

The project was funded by the District Development Fund.

At the commissioning of the two(2) unit classroom block at Anum Anglican School, Hon. Samuel Agyekum DCE for Asuogyaman District remarked about the pass mark for exams results which had increased from 67.8% to 73.1% and also the regional ranking examinations results which had improved from 17th to 10th position.

The DCE also shed light on a philanthropist who bought school prospectus for candidates who got grades between 6 to 10 in BECE.

Hon. Eric Kwakye Darfour Eastern Regional Minister in his remarks emphasized the importance of education and the nursery and kindergarten level where it all starts.

The Hon. Minister said President Nana Akufo-Addo placed importance on education and that is why he introduced free education at the Senior High School level.

He also spoke about 62nd Independence and the reason why it was celebrated in the north, to signify peace and that the chiefs and traditional authorities should emulate that.

The Hon. Minister made clear that any Chieftaincy issues in the community should be ironed out and resolved.

He impressed upon the Head Teacher and the community to maintain the school and also open admission to anyone.

The minister thanked the Minister of Education and GETFUND for the project and also impressed upon the community to pay their levies and to pray for the DCE, The Assembly and the Government to do more.

The Education Director thanked the Hon. Eastern Regional Minister, the DCE and other stakeholders for such an important project and also gracing the occasion.

Inspection of furniture donated to Anum Vocational Institute was made by the Hon. Eastern Regional Minister, the DCE, the Education Director and other dignitaries.

The donation was made after the school pleaded with the DCE and the Hon.Eastern Regional Minister at an Anniversary programme at the Institute for furniture, to which the DCE and the Hon. Minister obliged.

The Head of the Institute was so grateful for the donation and thanked the DCE and the Hon. Minister for them.