Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi Opens Ultramodern Science Lab

As part of her numerous contributions towards education in the Prestea/Huni-Valley Constituency, the Member of Parliament Lawyer Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has commissioned a refurbished science laboratory at the St. Augustine’s senior high school in Bogoso in the western region.

Speaking at the brief ceremony held at the school's premises to hand over the project, which was funded by the Minerals Development Fund, the MP noted that her immediate response to the school was due to the stress students and teachers had to endure during laboratory experiments.

Since it is believed that effective teaching and learning of science involves a perpetual state of show and tell, it has become necessary for schools to combine classroom teaching with laboratory experiments to ensure that students grip each and every concept thoroughly.

Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi said, students in the municipality deserves the very best studying environment knowing very well that better facilities encourages better school attendance which culminates in excellence “ the students constitute the future leaders of our community and the country at large so it is prudent that we provide schools with the needed infrastructure, teaching and learning materials to make the school environment conducive for learning.” She added

According to the MP, she is of the hope that students will derive the use of the well equipped laboratory, “ my dear students be assured that, the government is committed to providing you with the best opportunities to ensure success in your studies, the science lab we are handing over to you will allow students to have first hand learning experience as they perform various experiments and it will also make teaching and learning easy for both the students as well as the teachers.” She disclosed.

Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gaysi encouraged the students to strive to become pace setters in science and technology as they make good use of the facility, she further entreated authorities of the school to always ensure that the lab is in good shape and well maintained so that it will serve this generation of students and many more.

In his speech, the acting administrator for minerals development fund (MDF), Dr. Lawrence Hammah, said the refurbishment of the science lab is an indication of the vision of president Akufo-Addo to make mining communities benefit from the minerals development fund by making them prosperous.

He applauded the MP and the municipal assembly for supervising the successful completion of the project and hinted of refurbishing the other biology and physics labs as well, if only the school cultivates a good maintenance culture.

On his part, the municipal chief executive for Prestea/Huni-valley municipal assembly, Mr. Mozart Kweku Owuh expressed his profound gratitude to the administrator of the minerals develpoment fund Dr. Lawrence Hammah and the Member of Parliament Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi for their efforts towards the refurbishment of the lab and other developmental projects in the municipality.

The MCE disclosed that, the assembly will keep working hand in hand with the MP and Nananom to support the central government in the provision of quality education to ensure that the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda of President Akufo-Addo materialize.

Receiving the facility, the headmistress of St. Augustine’s SHS Mrs. Mary Yamson expressed gratitude to the MP, MCE and the government for the kind gesture, she said the refurbishment of the science lab will offer students the direct interaction with data gathered and the interest in science research will be developed. Mrs.Yamson assured the MP that the lab will be maintain properly to serve it purpose.