Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi Cuts Sod For Gari And Oil Palm Processing Factory In Huni-valley

The Member of Parliament for the Prestea/Huni-Valley Constituency in the Western Region, Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has performed a sod cutting ceremony for the construction of gari and oil palm processing factory in Huni-Valley.

The factory which is seeking to provide jobs for the people in her constituency is set to be completed within five months with funds from the minerals development fund (MDF).

Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi speaking at the sod cutting ceremony said, the initiative is to provide the people especially women who were into illegal small scale mining (Galamsey) an alternative livelihood aimed at giving employment and reducing poverty in mining communities.

The MP noted that young men and women within the constituency have been employed to engage in cassava and oil palm farming which will serve as raw materials for the factories and also give them income since the palm tree has a longer lifespan.

The workaholic Member of Parliament celebrated the United Nations International Women’s Day with the women and people of Huni-valley, she used the occasion to thank all the wonderful women in the Prestea/Huni-valley constituency for their valuable contributions towards the development and wellbeing of the constituency.

This day is celebrated worldwide to celebrate the achievement of women in social, economic, cultural, political technological spheres.

Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi disclosed that, it is her wish women will keep on receiving and accessing the same opportunities and benefits as men - but throughout history and tradition, women were deemed to have no place in politics. They couldn't stand as candidates for Parliament and they weren't allowed to vote as it was assumed husbands would take responsibility for political matters because a woman's role was seen to be child-rearing and taking care of the home. “Let us keep on preaching equality which means ensuring all people have equal opportunities to make the most of their lives and talents, and that no one has poorer life chances due to their background or status - the very core of International Women's Day.” She fumed

She further assured women in the constituency that, parliament will strive to pass the affirmative and property rights of spouses’ bill in other to ensure the safety of women in marriages, she also encourage women to enroll their children especially the females in school in other to empower societies, reduce teenage pregnancies and fight high rates of infant and maternal mortality.

On behalf of the people, Nana Kwabena Amponsah IV chief of Huni-valley thanked the Member of Parliament for citing the factories in Huni-valley, he enumerated several developmental projects taken by the MP and the government which has created employment and resulted in financial gains. He tasked women to be submissive to their husbands and also warned men to desist from domestic violence related acts.

The MP, MCE and chiefs in a pose

Nana Kwabena Amponsah IV Chief of Huni-valley

Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi MP addressing the gathering