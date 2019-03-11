Group Condemns Tribally-Motivated Protest By Some Youth Of Yapei/Kusawgu

The attention of the group 'Ghana Beyond Tribalism' has been drawn to a news publication made by starrfm.com.gh in which it was reported that some youth of Yapei/Kusawgu Constituency have vowed to resist the President's choice of Madam Gabiana Gbanwaa as the General Manager of PBC Shea Ltd and to further prevent her from entering their Constituency to start work.

As an organization committed to working towards eliminating the harms of tribalism and promiting the concept of a 'One Ghana' beyond tribal and ethnic lines, we find this development unfortunate and wish to make the following observations:

1. We recognize the fact that the people and chiefs of Yapei and Gonja land are peace loving people who have lived peacefully with their neighbours and contributed meaningfully to the development of the Nation.

Thus, in the wake of the violence associated with the naming of Damongo as the capital of the newly created Savannah Region, it was very pleasing to note the Gonjaland Tradional council which is headquartered in Central Gonja of which Yapei is part rise to the occasion and even sanctioned the Kpembe Traditional Council for the rampage caused by some youth of Salaga.

We therefore hope the Gonjaland Tradional Council in this same spirit will rise to the occasion to quell this threat which has the tendency of portraying Gonja land in a negative light as well as derailing the National cohesion we are enjoying.

2. We wish to remind the protesting youth of Yapei that PBC Shea Ltd is a state company just like the several other state companies located along the length and breadth of the country. In this regard, it is the State that has the ultimate right to determine who heads a state institution.

It should further be noted that, the mere siting of PBC Shea Ltd in Buipe which obviously is not the only town in Northern Ghana with the abundance of the raw material Shea nut is a huge gain for the people of Yapei and its environs. Can we imagine if other towns in Northern Ghana had resisted the siting of the company in Buipe?

3. The protesting youth of Yapei should be reminded that there are several Gonjas and probably natives of Yapei who head several key state agencies in other parts of the country and this their unfortunate behaviour has the tendency to ignite social upheavals across the country based on ethnicity.

4. We humbly and respectfully wish to urge the President H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo to remain firm with his decision and choice and not to fall for these tribalist threats that have the tendency of derailing the National cohesion we are currently enjoying. We know him to be a man of his word and he is always determined to do what is right irrespective of the magnitude of political and tribal agitations.

5. We further urge the security agencies to consider this threat as a National security matter and immediately take all the necessary steps to avoid any destruction to lives and public property.

6. We also wish to urge the Gonjaland Traditional Council to quickly take steps to calm the agitating youth and make them understand the harmful nature of their actions on the reputation of Gonja land and its people.

7. Finally, we wish to urge the newly appointed General Manager Madam Gabiana Gbanwaa to be strong and bold and to quickly liaise with the political and traditional authorities in the area to assure them that she is one of them irrespective of the tribal differences and that she is there to work for the good of the country.

We also wish her the best in her new job and pray for her to succeed.

We further hope that this unfortunate occurrence marks the end to tribal/ethnic motivated protests that are a major threat to the development of our dear country.

Thank you

One Ghana! Long Live Ghana!

Signed

George Seidu

Executive Secretary for the group Ghana Beyond Tribalism