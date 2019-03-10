How Foreign Powers Rule Africa With African Leaders At The Same Time

Africa should have been the greatest continent among all the continents, taking into consideration of its massive size and the rich resources deposited on the continent, however, Africa appears to be the poorest continent in the world.

I wonder sometimes if these questions have appeared in the mind of by any intelligent African: Why a specific continent among the seven continents in the world, has to suffer external aggression and brutality in that way? Why slavery, colonialism, and Apartheid?

Why Africa has to pass through such bitter experiences to affect the continent and its habitats in such a way that the richest continent in the world now turns to be a beggar, depending on foreign powers for its survival?

Do Africans know that the continent of Europe, especially, the western Europe and America were built from the treasures of Africa? But then why Africa can’t progress and shine like other rich buoyant continents? Slavery, colonial aggression, and Apartheid were all destructive systems institutionalized by foreign powers to retard the progress of Africa but why?

That means Africa is a rich continent capable of becoming a ‘Superpower continent’ if they have powerful, honest, and intelligent leaders and since foreign powers wouldn’t like that to happen they will always find a way to inflict destructive systems on the continent just to retard its progress.

You should, therefore, understand why foreign powers like Britain and America hated intelligent African leaders like Kwame Nkrumah and Patrice Lumumba, thus; did everything they could to eliminate those powerful African leaders before the continent dreams of achieving political and economic success.

In reality, even though, African countries have leaders, the countries are being ruled by superpower countries, such as Britain and the United States of America. Africa is on remote control being controlled by foreign powers.

They have their embassies in our countries and have built and continue building military bases around us to thwart the efforts of African leaders who are helpless and always scared of losing their posts in Africa if they don’t become obedient masters.

Africans were once slaves to slave foreign slave masters but now African leaders are now slaves to foreign powers. Slavery was abolished, independence swept through Africa kicking out the colonial masters from the continent, and Apartheid bows to democracy, thus; foreign powers have lost everything.

However, since the fear of Africa progressing to be a great developed continent still haunts foreign powers, if the continent is free from slavery, colonialism, and Apartheid, there should be another catastrophe to subdue Africa to give them the same former privileges of the ruling, controlling and to prevent a population explosion, which is another nightmare to foreign powers.

Hence, the Aids biological weapon created by the US scientists to reduce the fast population growth in Africa came into existence but there was an error. A biological weapon meant to depopulate Africa spread rapidly throughout the world due to contaminated vaccines the World Organization and the Centers for Disease Control under the false pretense of curing diseases were rather spreading diseases.

After Aids, America had a taste of their own devilish medicine but not Ebola and since African leaders aren’t interested to do anything significant to reduce population growth due to religious beliefs, a powerful biological weapon called Ebola which Russia had, former Yugoslavia had and also America had but tested first in Congo by Belgian scientists in 1976, became familiar to the world, especially in Africa, when the US government under Barack Obama opened the hell of Gates of Ebola on Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Liberia, in 2014, in West Africa.

After reading this article, if you still don’t understand or believe it then it seems: “Wuti wiase na wunim wiase,” a Ghanaian saying meaning: “You live in this world, yet don’t know what's happening in this world.”

African leaders shouldn’t expect the continent to progress and develop as long as they continue collaborating with foreign powers to destroy the continent. The Aids and Ebola Support Funds, you are accepting from the US government will always be a curse on you.

Africa will only progress if you stop accepting that cursed financial assistance you are enjoying at the expense of the souls of perished victims of Aids and Ebola. And now that Aids and Ebola have been revealed as the clandestine medical crime by the US government doesn’t mean that the African continent is free.

The African continent will suffer another catastrophe to continue being in the hands and controlled by foreign powers but the kind of catastrophe whether through a vaccine or by air is a secret only God knows.

African leaders who read this article must think deeply and ponder over deep Africa's crisis. They have two choices, continue to be slaves to Europe and America or quit and if they can't quit because of their incompetence they shouldn't forget that there isn't any future, progress, and development for Africa in the next thousand years.