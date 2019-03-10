I Believe Danquah-Adu’s Widow Is Telling the Truth

She says that instead of focusing on ferreting out the real masterminds behind the savage stabbing death of her husband, Mr. Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, some of the police investigators assigned to the case seemed to be more interested into luring her into bed with them. Now, that is a very serious accusation that needs to be promptly investigated and punished. We are here, of course, referring to Ms. Ivy Heward Mills (See “Late JB’s Wife[sic] Accuses CID Man of Forcing Marriage Proposals on Her” Modernghana.com 2/9/19). This case is further complicated by several twists and turns, including Ms. Heward Mills’ widely reported allegation that the stabbing death of her husband, at the time the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Akyem-Abuakwa-North, had been engineered by some very powerful men within the presently ruling New Patriotic Party itself. She would further suggest, as well, that some of the members of the slain man’s own family may very well have been actively involved in Mr. Danquah-Adu’s brutal murder.

Now, of course, that complicates her earnest plea for the young men arrested and charged with the fatal stabbing of her husband to be promptly prosecuted and slammed behind bars. It is complicated because then the real killers would not have been served up with condign justice and would still be walking the streets and alleyways of Accra, Ghana’s capital, and other parts of the country as well. Which means that she may, perhaps, perfectly agree with yours truly that what needs to be done right now is to get the prime suspects to tell us, as was widely reported in the fresh wake of the brutal murder of Mr. Danquah-Adu, who had contracted them to so brutally and callously snuff the living daylights out of the renowned Certified Public Accountant (CPA) of remarkable repute and considerable resourcefulness.

Back then, as I vividly recall, we were also told the exact details of the contractual amounts that the alleged killers had been paid and precisely what they had done with the same by police investigators. This had also been widely publicized by the various local newspapers and Ghanaian media websites and can be readily verified and tracked down or revisited in order to more accurately reconstruct the exact contours of the case. As it is presently, though, with the prime suspects’ testimonies allegedly changing by the day, if not by the split-second, almost nobody, except those intimately familiar with the case know precisely what to believe. Which was perhaps what then-Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service, Mr. John Kudalor, had wanted all along, when he scandalously decided to unceremoniously yank the lead investigator from the case and promptly and functionally demote Commissioner of Police (COP) Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare from his post as the Greater-Accra Regional Police Commander, to that of the Rector of a Police Academy Training School in Winneba, in the Central Region.

There is quite a lot of some explaining to do before the case, which has effectively been on a hiatus for the past three years, can credibly proceed. You see, Dear Reader, I lived for some five years at the Sofoline Police Station, near Prempeh College, Kumasi, with an elder cousin who was a crackerjack detective and was even once voted Chief National Detective of the Year, so I fully appreciate the sort of routine and cavalier sexual harassment of either complainants or witnesses to the case that Mrs. Danquah-Adu is talking about. I also learn that she is an actively practicing journalist and might have met her late husband via her trade, so I am rather flabbergasted that she seems not to have been aware of this abject lack of professionalism among our local gumshoes. Indeed, it is quite obvious that, by and large, Ghanaian police personnel are not among the best trained of their kind anywhere in the proverbial civilized world, including the West African sub-region itself.

Matters have also not been helped by the fact that our own governments, at least going back the past three decades, have not taken the profession and work of the woefully underfunded members of the Ghana Police Service seriously. At one time, the law-enforcement establishment in the country was called the Ghana Police Force (GPF). I suppose that name change occurred under the Rawlings-led junta of the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC); and for quite a little while, I thought this establishment was professionally on the uptick. Alas, I am damned afraid that what presently passes for the institution of the Ghana Police Service may actually be the very worst of its kind in our beloved country’s postcolonial history. A Commission of Inquiry of the sterling caliber of the Emile Short Commission may very well need to be established to find ways and means of facilitating the immediate speedy upgrade of the country’s main law-enforcement agency. The Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party has come much too far to fail.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

February 9, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]