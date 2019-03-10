Zanetor Rawlings tops 2020 NDC Vice-Presidential poll.

Member of Parliament for Klottey Korley and medical practitioner, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings topped a poll, conducted by Data Politico, for a suitable NDC Vice-Presidential candidate.

Ms Agyeman Rawlings, who has not announced whether she is interested in partnering John Dramani Mahama as his running mate in the 2020 election, is the likely first choice for Vice-President by Accra-based voters.

Nearly 75 percent of the voters said Zanetor, 40, who was only recently elected in 2016 as a Member of Parliament, is more suitable than any other candidate and should back John Dramani Mahama, while 15 percent said that it is not yet her time.

It was the data analytics clubs’ first Accra poll since John Dramani Mahama garnered an overwhelming 213,487 votes, representing 95.23 per cent of the 224,184 total valid votes cast, to beat six other presidential aspirants and secure the ticket of the National Democratic Congress for the upcoming 2020 general elections.

Who should be the Vice-Presidential candidate for the NDC?