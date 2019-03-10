Residents Flee Gas Depot Explosion In Sunyani

Some residents within the Sunyani Municipality in the newly created Bono Region, following the Gas explosion that occurred on 10th March, 2019 at 4:07am fleed for their lives.

A gas filling station was destroyed following Sunday dawn’s explosion, some kilometers away from Sunyani Senior High School.

It is not clear what caused the explosion. No casualty has been recorded yet.

Residents within the locality revealed that, the explosion caused intensive vibrations, which scared them from being able to sleep peacefully because of fear.

They were compelled by the situation to relocate (packing out their precious belongings to the near by place's) to a nearby place within the locality.

A resident, who gave his name as Abraham, recounted how the accident happened.

“Around 4:07 a.m., I heard a sound, like a blasting bomb, and then all of a sudden, the building shook but I thought it was a normal accident. When I came out I saw flames rising into the sky and I took to my heels,” he narrated.

An eyewitness report indicates there was no injury or death recorded.

The eyewitness further told Nankwe Hassan (Northern Region Correspondent) that the Ghana National Fires Service reported to the accident scene on time, thus averting any carnage.

However, one eyewitness known as Stephen a (level 300 Electrical Engineering Student) of Sunyani Technical University noted that there are no proper measures in place to avert such explosions.

He calls on the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to increase their safety measures not only in the cities but across the country because every live matter.