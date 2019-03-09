Atta-Mills Was Killed by Mahama at Osu Castle – Part 2

The narrative of a purportedly Akufo-sponsored “De Eye” vigilante or militia group does not add up, especially when the press release put out by the opposition National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary Minority also notes that on several occasions, Col. Michael Opoku, the Operations Director of the National Security Ministry, attempted to stop the aforementioned vigilante group from operating at the Osu castle but to no avail (See “Akufo-Addo Must Resign – Minority Demands” Modernghana.com 3/9/19). And just why a key operative would attempt to stop the aforementioned militia group from operating at the Osu Castle, if Col. Opoku was clearly aware, as it is being suggested, that President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was fully in the know about and had actually approved or was in approval of the use of the old Danish slave fort as a training ground for the “De Eye” militia group?

It would also have had a more credible bite, if Nana Wireko Addo, the alleged leader and mastermind behind the “De Eye” militia group, were still an actively engaged security operative or personal bodyguard of Nana Akufo-Addo, instead of being a former bodyguard who, we are told, ceased working directly for the President nearly 10 years ago, when the latter was Ghana’s main Opposition Leader. There is also absolutely nothing “investigative” about the allegedly televised documentary report which was reportedly filed by Joy-News’ Mr. Manasseh Azure Awuni titled “The Militia in the Heart of the Nation.” Mr. Awuni is a reporter who has clearly indicated in more than several of his articles and columns that he is hell-bent on digging dirt on the image and reputation of unarguably Ghana’s best performing and most competent and democratic Fourth-Republican leader, perhaps as a means of “equalizing” on behalf of former President Mahama, Mr. Awuni’s fellow northerner whom the latter caught, literally with his pants down, hung and all, in the infamous Ford Expedition bribery scandal, as a means of clearing his conscience and balancing the journalistic scales of justice.

For Mr. Awuni, the pathologically incompetent and thoroughgoing criminality of former President John Dramani Mahama is the “New Political Normal.” Indeed, after what Ghanaians have learned about the bloody political agenda of the National Democratic Congress, in the runup to the 2020 General Election, from Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the main opposition party’s National Chairman, one would have expected a genuinely peace-loving Mr. Awuni to have written and published a column commending the National Security Ministry operatives under the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party for being so savvy and wide awake by keeping at least two steps ahead of the clinical terrorists that are the key operatives of the National Democratic Congress.

It is also not surprising to hear Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, the NDC’s Parliamentary Minority Leader expressing his deep anguish and frustration that the party woman who allegedly and patriotically leaked the audiotape containing evidence of Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo’s conspiracy to hijack Ghanaian democracy in the leadup to the 2020 General Election, to be one of the legions of card-carrying “Ashawo” women NDC members who have been “criminally” sleeping with some of the leaders of the ruling New Patriotic Party. Now, this is a very seditious remark for the Tamale-South’s NDC-MP to make. And if, indeed, he had any remarkable sense of patriotism and decency, Mr. Iddrisu would have promptly resigned from Parliament, turned himself in to officers of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), rather than cavalierly presume veritable acts of terrorism, such as he and Monsieur Ofosu-Ampofo have been opportunely exposed to have been planning to stage in the leadup to the 2020 General Election, to be the right thing to do in a constitutionally democratic nation like Ghana.

I am also enthused by the newfound love that the operatives of the National Democratic Congress appear to have found for Mr. Kofi Coomson, the owner-publisher of the Ghanaian Chronicle newspaper. Indeed, I would not be the least bit surprised to learn that this new darling of the NDC’s apparatchiks was at one time on the long list of local media operatives either jailed or punitively maligned and targeted by the “national security” operatives of the National Democratic Congress for liquidation. Now, these certified butchers and assassins have found great love for Mr. Coomson because the sometime passionate Kyeremateng partisan reportedly pooh-poohed the possibility of an Akufo-Addo Presidency. Mr. Coomson is reported to have once said that in the event of Nana Akufo-Addo succeeding/acceding to the Presidency, the Chronicle’s proprietor would not be able to hit the proverbial sack with both of his eyes closed or sleep soundly.

I found this lurid and insufferably imperious remark at the time that it was reportedly made to be both inexcusably absurd and hypocritical, coming from a person about the same age as yours truly who lived through the veritable reign-of-terror that was the Rawlings-led Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) and before the latter, the sanguinary butchery that was the three-month tenure of the Rawlings-led Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC).

