NSMG 2019: Zuarungu Out As Bolga Girls' Survive

Zuarungu Senior High in the Upper East region has become the first school to win a contest at the regional level of the National Science and Maths Quiz but still, fail to book a nationals qualification.

There are only five slots for the Upper East region, but there were six different contests so alas, the winners had to scramble for the scarce resources and like the koel bird push out the weakest member.

Zuarungu fell, and Bolga Girls’ progressed together with the schools that won on Friday; Bawku Senior High and Technical School (SHTS), Zebilla SHS, Navrongo SHS and Bolgatanga SHS.

Zuarungu in their first edged over their opponents with 20 points, two higher than Gowrie SHTS who scored 18.

Bongo SHS and Zorkor SHS both could only amass single digits, 9 and 4 points respectively.

Bolgatanga Girls’ SHS in their first contest scored an impressive 25 points which helped, in the end, to add to their tally after the rounds of qualifiers.

St. John’s Integrated SHS crushed out with 8 points.

Bawku Technical Institute salvaged a point while Bolga Technical Institute and St. Bernadette Technical Institute both finished with no points at all.

—Myjoyonline