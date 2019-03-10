Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
1 hour ago | NPP News

Re: Multimedia Refused To Invite NPP/Gov't On Newsfile

By Modern Ghana
Saturday's Newsfile panel
There have been suggestions that Joy News refused to invite the NPP or government to its news analysis program Newsfile Saturday, March 09. Joy News invited the NPP but it failed to send a representative.

Suggestions that JOY NEWS refused to invite the NPP "in order to push their own agenda" are without basis.

—Myjoyonline

NPP News
