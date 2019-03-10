Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
1 hour ago

No Soldiers Deployed To Clear Militias From Castle – GAF Debunks JoyNews Report

By Modern Ghana
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied deploying soldiers to clear members of the alleged New Patriotic Party (NPP) militias, 'De Eye' from the Osu Castle.

Reports by Joy News and Ghanaweb.com had claimed that soldiers had moved in to clear the alleged militias on Friday March 8, 2019, following Joy News contested exposé.

Government has denied any militia group operating at the Castle.

GAF in a statement signed by its Director of Public Relations, Colonel E. Aggrey said “the attention of the Ghana Armed Forces has been drawn to a Ghanaweb.com story with the above headline on Friday 8 March 2019.”

It said “the story which was sourced from Myjoyonline.com alleged some officials from the Jubilee House in the company of soldiers have gone to lock up the offices of the De-Eye Group.”

According to the statement, “GAF wishes to state categorically that it has not deployed any soldier to the Osu Castle for the stated purpose. Indeed no soldier has been assigned to follow any official to the former seat of Government for such an activity. This allegation is completely false.”

It added that “once again, we wish to urge the media to be circumspect in their reportage on the GAF at all times. The office of the Director of Public Relations is always open to the media to cross check their stories before they put them out.”

—Daily Guide

