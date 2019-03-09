Ghanaians (Ancient Egyptians, Kemet) and Iranians (Ancient Persians)

We may not believe it but it is true that the ancient pioneering tribes, who dominated the great world civilizations before the emergence of other later peoples that moved to other continents of the world, far beyond the Americas, were related to one another. This could be so with the Ancient Egyptians, Babylonians, Persians, Assyrians, Grecians and later the Romans who became divided into other smaller nations known as the European nations. The latter nations (i.e., Europeans), due to mixer of genes and their altered appearances sought to see themselves differently, and so succeeded in driving many ancient peoples that produced them in the first place back into the continent of Africa, where the Africans originally hailed from and had earlier on during several thousands of years dispersed into other continents of the world. A case can be argued concerning the Ancient Egyptians, Persians and Assyrians (some still in Iran of today) who according to some factual information married among themselves. Tutu Mose, the Egyptian Pharaoh was said to have married an Assyrian princess who had children with him as well. Both the Assyrians and Persians had later on conquered Egyptians and had ruled them for some decades or centuries. Their languages were also seen to be similar to one another.

Daniel, (Daniel Chapter 5 ff.) the prophet, could not have received his interpretation and meaning from those simple words written on the wall by "I am" (Mene) to Belshazzar, that is, Nebuchadnezzar's son who succeeded him in his throne in Ancient Babylon. If those words written on the wall had contained the meaning, those philosophers and astrologers summoned to find its meaning by the King could have had them translated without much trouble. Instead, the interpretation and meaning had to be revealed separately by God the Most High to Daniel, according to the Biblical narratives.

So far as Scripture is concerned, these are the only letters that had maintained their originality from the beginning because they were never translated by translators or experts into their own various languages. And so whatever that which were uttered or written on the wall, they still remain authentic and original, even from the day that they were written or uttered by God, Yahweh.

Observe the words: Mene, Mene, tekel, Uparsin. In Aramaic these words are almost the same as found in Daniel's interpretation. But in Akan words/translation, it could mean "I am (It is me), I am (It is me)… have weighed you/divided you (the sound of the weighing apparatus) … Parsin (Farsi, P is not mention in their syllable)". But Daniel's interpretation and meaning go a bit differently like this: Mene, Mene, tekel, Uparsin, which is, Mene: God has numbered the days of your reign and brought it to an end. Tekel: You have been weighed on the scales and found wanting. Peres: Your kingdom is divided and given to the Medes and Persians.

Another utterance in the Scriptures that matches these ones is those that God Himself uttered to Moses when he revealed himself in the desert before he was asked to go and deliver the people of Israel from bondage in Egypt. Here, these words were uttered and the general translation goes like these: "I am who I am" has sent you. That is when Moses asked God what he should say to Pharaoh when he meets him and supposing Pharaoh inquire who was this God that has sent Moses to him. In the Akan Language (Twi) it says that "Mene (nea) Mene" [I am, who I am] has sent you.

Famous scholars in Linguistics have already in many years proven that there are similarities existing between the Iranian languages called Farsi with other African languages. In fact, they consider the IRANIANS (Assyrians who can be found in Iran today) as one of the African tribes who happened to have migrated to their present abode.

The current discovery made by me that in Genesis 36: 27, 28 that Ezer (Asei or Aser), the father of Akan (Ghana/Akanna) and Dishan, the father of Aran (Iran/Persia) were brothers who happened to have descended from Esau (Esawu or Sau) [Abraham's grandson but Isaac's eldest son] authenticate this discovery. Aran might have grounded a civilization which led to the Persian Empire. This I think has preceded the two dynastic empires—the Achaemenids [Akamenni] (550-530 BCE) and the Sasanids [Sassani] (224-651 CE). It has been the birth place of both dynasties and the cradle of the Persian language. The Akamenni Persians called their language Old Persian Pȃrsa and the Greeks followed this naming it Persis. [Notable Kings are Cyrus, Dairus (Mede), Cambyses], But the Akan (Kemet) grounded the Egyptian civilization near the Nile River [Notable Pharaohs are Tutu Ankomah, Akenten, Siamo, Sekyi, Dade Afre, Wahibre, Amenufe, Sononufu] which lasted for more than three Millennia.

Recently, a book by an American scholar Banchie Darkwah has unveiled the fact that the bible was written by Akans (Ancient Egyptians, Kemet) but it was stolen or carried away by a segment of them that migrated to the land of Israel (Asrae). This book is entitled The Africans Who wrote the Bible, which was published in 2000 by Aduana Publishers. It comprises one of the topmost Ancient secrets Christianity has not revealed. But one day there will be a clear admission that the origin of this great book is Egypt, where Joseph (Josefo) and his brother Manasseh (Nana Sei) once lived with their extended family in Goshen (Go-sen).

The Persian language at present has a large number of Arabic loan words. It is common in the written than in spoken language as the Arabs have also been noted for their conversion of other peoples' culture and practices into their own or replace them entirely with theirs. According to historians, Ferdausi spent almost 30 years in order to preserve Farsi from the Arab invaders because it was on the verge of being lost entirely. Later, the Farsi language since it emerged from Old Persian and later Middle Persian, has been influenced immensely by Russian, German, and English languages, especially as it sought to adopt science and technology. Even with these significant influences from major languages from the West, there are still remnant words which remind us of historical affiliation to the Ancient Egyptian people who seem to be an older civilization more than the Persians, according to Aristotle, Thales of Miletus (624 BCE-546 BCE) and Anaximander who were Greek philosophers who got their early contacts with both Egyptian and Persian Civilizations for their developments of mathematics, philosophy and science. Below are a few words that their similarities are seen to be not just a coincidence but have real affinity to the culture of the Ancient Egyptians/Kemet:

PERSIAN (Farsi) Ancient Egyptians (Akan, Kemet) Ketȃb-i (some) Xor (to eat) Khodrow (car, a moving thing) Television, Sadah vi seema Khordeh, Avesta (prayer book to convert) Din Dabereh (contain alphabets, position of alphabets) Bozorg (Great) Dorugh (drō (g) to lie, to trick dȃȃ (to give) ȃpȃtȃ (populous, thriving, to protect) ȃvȃsȃ (sankrit) abode, residence, dwelling khafan (beautiful, nice) pȃyidan (to protect) Ketȃbi (he hold some), bi (some) Xor/Sor (to catch with mouth, eat) kodrow/kodow (canoe, a moving thing or craft on water) Seema baako (observable grain) Khordeh mu (excite, increase fire, make it burn hard) Dabereh (position, a place to sleep) Bosom, Sombo (Great) Krudugh (lie, trick) fȃȃ (take it, give it) ȃpȃtȃ (house, abode, protection) ȃpȃtȃ (house, abode) bhafan (cripple, not elegant), khafra (sorry) sidan (to build, to protect )