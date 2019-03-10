Ghanaians, Ugandans Protest Arrest Of Stella Nyanzi In Ghana

Some Ghanaians and Ugandans are protesting what they describe as an oppressive rule by the Ugandan government.

According to the group, right and liberties they are entitled to are being controlled by state powers; thereby, inflicting on them dictatorship.

Speaking to Citi News, the convenor, Namata Serumaga-Musisi, said the governance system in Uganda continues to silence fighters such as Stella Nyanzi.

Prominent Ugandan academic, writer and activist, Stella Nyanzi was arrested on 2 November 2018 and charged with “cyber harassment” and “offensive communication” following messages she allegedly posted on Facebook about President Yoweri Museveni's mother.

Following a trial hearing, Nyanzi was remanded in custody until the next hearing (22 November). She faces up to one year in jail if convicted.

Many believe that the charges against Nyanzi are a violation of her right to freedom of expression which Uganda is obliged to protect.

“We call for Nyanzi's immediate release and for all the charges against her to be dropped,” Serumaga-Musisi stated.

At a street protest in Accra on Saturday, the convenor, Namata Serumaga-Musisi,vowed to demand an end to oppressive rule in Uganda

“Exactly what is happening is that, Ugandans are speaking against the regime. The government is finding ways to oppress us and make sure we are unable to succeed. I am an artiste but I am not allowed to perform without a license. We are not allowed to perform outside the country without quarrels. We are not allowed to do anything without approval from the government because the likes of Bobi Wine and us cannot speak. We are doing this in Accra because, in Uganda, we cannot speak. We all need to be one and aware of the political situation.”

As a fierce, public critic of President Museveni, Stella is noted for her use of colourful, sometimes shocking language.

The current charges against her are based on messages she allegedly posted on Facebook on the 16 and 19 September 2018, which the prosecution says implied that President Museveni's mother's womb was “cursed” and that it should have “burnt up on the unborn foetus [President Museveni].”

