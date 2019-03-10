Nana Addo Inducted Into ADISCO Old Boys Association

President Akufo-Addo has been inducted into the Alumni Association of one of Ghana’s oldest second cycle institution, Adisadel College by the national executive committee of the school’s Alumni Association.

The induction was to make the President an honourary old student of the school.

The ceremony was done during the celebration of the school’s 109th anniversary on Saturday that brought together several students, parents, Chiefs, old students and some top state security officials together.

Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanteng and Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame who are also old students of the school accompanied the President to the school’s anniversary celebrations.

Central Regional Minister, Mr. Kwamena Duncan and Deputy Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum were also at the event.

President Akufo-Addo was also presented with a citation.

“On the occasion of the 109th Speech and Prize-giving day of Adisadel College Cape Coast. In recognition of your presence and participation in our anniversary celebration and in appreciation of your inspiring address… We the National Executive Committee of the Adisadel Old Boys Association proudly confer on you, Your excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Adoo honorary membership…,” excerpts of the citation read.

This is the second time the President has been inducted into a Senior High School alumni association after being inducted into the Alumni Association of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC, Legon) in September 2018.

President Akufo-Addo is originally an old student of Rowe Road School which is now Kinbu Senior High Technical School at Accra Central.

He however studied for his O-Level and A-Level examinations at Lancing College in England.

