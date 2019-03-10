Civil Aviation Amendment Bill Passed

“The powers of the Director General of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) would also be enhanced to allow for access for accidents investigations and information as well as to be able to prevent flights by unqualified personnel,” Joseph Kofi Adda, Aviation Minister.

The same amendment would also see the decoupling of the GCAA segregating the regulatory function and navigation services provision.

“Here too, a new outfit for the Air Navigation Services would be established under the amendment if assented into law by the President,” he said.

Following the amendment, the Aviation Ministry would move to get additional regulations passed through by the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of Parliament, all in time for an audit by ICAO later this month.

“All in all, the amendment has far-reaching consequences in terms of Ghana’s rating improving and bringing the country into the Category 1 Status to qualify under the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for Ghanaian flights to enter into the United States of America,” the Minister explained.

—Myjoyonline