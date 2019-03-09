Two Brothers Kill Man Over Girl

Two brothers are facing criminal prosecution for allegedly killing a 46-year-old man at Tema Community One (Site 20) over a woman.

According to the police, Moses Adjotei, the deceased, intervened when the two brothers- Solomon Ayivor, 19 and Mathias Ayivor, 21- were beating up Solomon's 14-year-old girlfriend.

They got infuriated that Moses was trying to stop them from physically attacking the girl.

In the process, Solomon lifted Moses and hurled him to the ground, leading to his death.

A post-mortem conducted by a pathologist at the Tema General Hospital indicated that Moses sustained “scalp hematoma with cerebral contusion and fracture dislocation of upper cervical spine and trauma to the head and neck.”

Information available to DAILY GUIDE indicated that on February 21, 2019 at about 6:30 pm, Solomon met his 14-year-old girlfriend in the company of her friend at Oninku Drive Basic School Park at Site 17 (Community One in Tema) where misunderstanding ensued between them.

Moses, who was said to be passing by, stopped and cautioned Solomon to stop beating up the girl.

According to the police, Solomon told the deceased to mind his business, as the girl tried to leave the scene.

Solomon reportedly continued to beat up the girl mercilessly.

Moses, who could no longer tolerate the beastly act of Solomon, approached and slapped him.

Solomon, who was infuriated by the action of Moses, engaged him in a struggle, carried him off his feet and hurled him to the ground.

According to sources, the deceased couldn't breathe properly and was unable to stand again.

Solomon took to his heels after he realized the serious condition of Moses.

After some minutes, Solomon's brother, Mathias allegedly came to the scene and carried the 'motionless' Moses from the scene to the Community One Hiring Station about 50 metres and placed him against some packed concrete blocks and fled.

Police visited the scene and conveyed the body to the Tema General Hospital morgue, pending autopsy.

On February 26, Solomon was handed over to the Police by her mother named Cecelia Ayitey. Mathias was later arrested by the police.

