Focus On Your God-Given Role- Agona East MP Charges Women

Member of Parliament for Agona East constituency in the Central Region, Obaatanpa Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr, has urged women to remain focused on their special God-given roles inorder to achieve their ultimate desires and goals.

In a statement to mark this year's International Women's Day, Obaatanpa Sawyerr observed that women have a vital role to play to become partners of change and development.

She said inspite of the challenges and hardship women faces, they must try hard to stay focused for the greater reward in the end.

The legislator further charged women not to allow themselves to be derailed from their special duty, noting that, failure to exercise their role disrupts the course of life.

"The world shall become a worse place to live in if women become incapacitated or switch from their traditional role as the molders of society and the first point of call for children to pick up attitudes and behavioral traits. Thus they need to try to ignore anything that would keep them away from that responsibility," she intimated.

The lawmaker promised to continue to empower women in her constituency in order to make them the true catalysts of change in society.

She appealed to government to create avenues and opportunities for women to alleviate the burden on them noting that, an empowered woman is a woman on a special mission to redeem generations.

Ghana joined the world to mark International Women's Day, a day set aside to recognise the role of women in society.