41 minutes ago | General News

Murdered Assemblies Of God Pastor Buried Today

By Modern Ghana
The late Rev. Dr. David Nabegmado
The mortal remains of murdered pastor of the Assemblies of God (A/G) in Tema, is laid to rest today, March 9, 2019.

Rev. Dr. David Nabegmado was stabbed to death multiple times by his nephew on December 30, 2018 while preaching at the Tema Central A/G Community 4.

DGN Online understands that his burial service would be held at the Church where he was killed in cold blood.

His widow, Rev. Comfort Melody T. Nabegmado is expected to be among the many church members, friends and family who will bid him his final goodbye.

—Daily Guide

