E/R: 3 Alleged Robbers In Police Grips For Possessing Firearm 

Omaru Teta 25-year-old, Amadu Hamidu 45-year-old and Tahiru Gariba 33-year-old are in the grip of police in the Eastern Region for allegedly possessing a locally manufactured pistol and 6 live cartridges.

The 3 who are suspected to be members of a group of armed robbers, terrorising residents and traders who ply the Mpraeso Abetifi road were arrested by men from the Operation Cow leg team currently on duty within the Kwahu Abetifi enclave.

Two others who are currently on the run managed to escape when they were spotted by the military men at Sambour Police barrier.

According to DSP Ebenezer Tetteh the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the arrest News, the initial actions of the suspect made it clear they were planning an attack to commit a crime.

“On Friday, at 12:00 pm, lieutenant Bright Baah Asante who was in charge of 9 men of operation cow leg team based at Abetifi arrested and brought to the Mpraeso Police Station suspects Amadu Hamidu 45, Tahiru Gariba 33 and Omaru Teta, 25 all together with one locally manufactured pistol and 6 live cartridges”.

“They reported that at about 10.00 am, while on duty at Sambour Police barrier area, they spotted the three together with two others at large in moves suspected to be in preparation to commit a crime which we believe is robbery. A search conducted on them disclosed one serviceable locally made pistol with six live cartridges”.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh added that “the suspects were then arrested and the exhibits retained for evidential purposes. They are currently in our custody and we have commenced our investigations so we will make the necessary arrangements and when we conclude we will charge them with the appropriate offences and arraign them.”

“We are committed to fighting any form of crime and we are going to do this judiciously and make robbery and other forms of criminal activities unpleasant for criminals,” he added.

Unregistered firearms

There are reports that out of about 1.2 million holders of small firearms registered by the Ghana Police Service, only 40,000 of them renew their licences every year.

This implies that more than 1.1 million unlicensed firearms are circulating in the country unlawfully.

The number excludes those that have not been registered at all.

–citinewsroom