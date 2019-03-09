Ignore Rumours Of Eminent Clash—Chereponi Police

Police in the Chereponi District of the North East Region is asking residents and students to ignore rumours of an imminent clash between the Chokosis and Konkombas.

Although it is unclear what triggered the latest rumour, the two tribes have a long-standing dispute over a piece of land.

The conflict has in the past resulted in the burning of houses and the loss of human lives.

While, the fear has led to some students fleeing from the Chereponi Senior High School, police and military personnel continue to patrol the vicinity.

Speaking to city news the Chereponi District Police Commander, ASP Henry Amankwah Tia, called on the rumour-monger to desist from such act as it was creating unnecessary tension, fear and panic.

“With the help of government the police and the military have been able to put things in order. So we are safe. These rumours peddlers go round speculating rumours every now and then. I am now hearing that the students were to be attacked on 5th March but today is 9th March which means there will be no attack of any sort. Those peddling the rumours are distorting the peace we are enjoying,” he added.

Chereponi: Fear grips final year SHS students over possible ethnic clashes

Some students of the Chereponi Senior High School in the Chereponi District of the North East Region have fled over fears of clashes between the Chekosis and Konkombas.

It is unclear what triggered the latest misunderstanding between the two ethnic groups, although the two have a long-standing dispute over a piece of land.

Although some security personnel has been deployed to the area, more students continue to leave the school due to pressure from their parents.

A teacher, who spoke to Citi News on condition of anonymity, described the situation as worrying because the final year students who are preparing for their final year exams are mostly affected.

“Last week, we realised that a lot of the Konkomba students were leaving without permission. We investigated and realized that it was indeed true that they were leaving. But the majority of them we consulted never confirmed that it was because of attack although they were leaving with their chop boxes. The Housemaster also confirmed that there were speculations that there was going to be an attack on the 5th of March.”

“All those who have left are final year students who are going to write their examination on 1st April. Because of what happened on 31st [January], we were not able to write our Mock exams because we did not reopen on time. The teachers do not feel motivated to teach because you enter a class and majority of the students are not there”, the teacher added.

