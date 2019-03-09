Allotey Jacobs Is Right, NDC Leaders Are Criminally Cowardly

Allotey Jacobs

What Mr. Bernard Allotey-Jacobs, the former Central Regional Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), told the likes of Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, the party’s longtime General-Secretary, and Dr. Edward Kofi Omane-Boamah, the former Mahama-appointed Communications Minister, recently on Mr. Kwami Sefa Kayi’s Peace-FM “Kokrokoo” radio program is absolutely nothing new. In the aforesaid talk-radio program, Mr. Allotey-Jacobs noted that it was contrary to common sense and the constructive search for a definitive solution to perennial byelection violence for these National Democratic Congress’ leaders to decide to summarily boycott the Short Commission that was recently established by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and charged with investigating the Ayawaso-West Wuogon byelection, of January 31, 2019, that was allegedly at least partially disrupted by pockets of violent incidents (See “Boycotting Commission of Inquiry Act of Cowardice – Allotey-Jacobs to NDC Executives” Peacefmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 2/14/19).

I have already noted in a previous column that going into the Ayawaso-West Wuogon byelection, the NDC leadership perfectly knew well in advance that their party had absolutely no chance of winning the latter constituency’s parliamentary seat which had been held by New Patriotic Party (NPP) representatives since 1996. Indeed, like Akyem-Abuakwa-North’s parliamentary seat, about the only election season that the NPP did not hold the Ayawaso-West Wuogon parliamentary seat was in 1992, when upon the rather unwise instigation of the party’s then-Leader, Prof. Albert A. Adu-Boahen, late, the NPP massively boycotted that year’s parliamentary election. The aforesaid decision was scandalously selfish and unwise because it was wholly predicated on the very predictable loss of that season’s presidential election by the former University of Ghana’s Professor of History to former Chairman Jerry John Rawlings, who had megalomaniacally and opportunistically morphed himself from a long-ruling military strongman into a falsely civilianized Presidential Candidate.

It was quite obvious that Mr. Rawlings and his lickspittle NDC apparatchiks had crudely stuffed the ballot boxes in favor of the founding-father of the National Democratic Congress. Even so, it was equally obvious that even without having rigged the polls, Mr. Rawlings, a very charismatic and spellbinding orator, still in his prime and at the peak of his oratorical skills, would have handily defeated a lackluster and relatively inarticulate Prof. Adu-Boahen. I have also observed in this very column, that going into the Ayawaso-West Wuogon byelection, the operatives of the National Democratic Congress direly needed to foment a face-saving pretext in order to strategically and suavely divert attention from the more than quite obvious.

In other words, no one needed to be told by any one of the legion charlatanic doomsday prophets that the word “DEFEAT” was already boldly written in the face of the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, namely, Mr. Delali Kwasi Brempong. Indeed, that was the reason why earlier on, the NDC’s leaders had attempted to field the locally renowned Gollywood actor called John Dumelo, in hopes that some of Mr. Dumelo’s popularity could be cheaply converted into a remarkable percentage of votes, quite enough to significantly offset the massive lead held by Mrs. Lydia Seyram Alhassan-Agyarko, the eventual winner and widow of the recently deceased MP, Mr. Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, whose passing had occasioned the byelection. Unfortunately for the ever-scheming NDC leaders, Mr. Dumelo was not registered to vote in the Ayawaso-West Wuogon Constituency, as was promptly pointed out by one of the constituency’s leaders of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Some had at the time even suggested that Mr. Dumelo’s candidacy ought to have been allowed to proceed by the leaders of the NPP, only to have the sometime Mahama shill summarily disqualified immediately after the byelection. That, of course, would have been crassly and perilously tantamount to playing a “Zanetor,” as it scandalously happened in the leadup to the 2016 general election. That would have very well ended up as a difficult and, perhaps, even a patently unwise gamble on the part of the leaders of the New Patriotic Party, as we all angrily witnessed in the Klottey-Korle Constituency case involving the eldest daughter of former President Rawlings, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, and a former Rawlings-appointed Tema Municipal Chief Executive.

Mr. Allotey-Jacobs is right to recognize the cowardly streak of Justice Kpegah in the leaders of his old party. “When we boycotted the election, some were calling for investigations; some were calling for a commission. A Commission comes in, you’re boycotting the Commission too. Then how do we move forward as a nation?” Actually, the nation would move forward the more progressively and prosperously without the parasitic and thievish existence of an institutional wet-blanket like the National Democratic Congress, trust me, Mr. Allotey-Jacobs.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

February 17, 2019

