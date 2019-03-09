Jospong Ladies Club Cleans Madina Market

The President of JOLAC, Mrs Rosemond Quarcoopome who led the staff to undertake the massive clean-up exercise in Madina Market touted the pivotal role of women in transforming society.

“A woman incubates life and has the power to nurture and impact lives,” she said.

She said waste management, which is a core business of the Jospong group, is also the main focus of the club. The club, she added, seeks to transform and ensure that women take the lead in keeping their surroundings clean.

Mrs Quarcoopome explained that the Jospong Group, which is among the biggest business groups in the country, decided to merge all-female staff under one group known as JOLAC to be change agents and impact lives in various communities.

She said Zoomlion Ghana limited, the biggest company within the group has women at key positions making decisions to revolutionise Africa’s waste management sector.

“We are privileged to have Mrs Florence Larbi, the Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong group who are credited for revolutionising the waste management sector in Africa as our patrons guiding our steps towards ensuring that the country becomes the cleanest in the sub-region,” she said.

Some market women also joined the exercise.

They urged their colleague market women to desist from unsanitary practices that may lead to disease outbreaks.

—Myjoyonline