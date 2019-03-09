Police Introduces Revised Service Instructions, Public Education Strategy

A revised Service Instructions and Communications Strategy for the Ghana Police Service has been launched in Accra.

The revised Service Instructions is to ensure that police officers act in a professional manner at all times in spite of the hazards they are exposed to in the exercise of their duties.

The revised Communications Strategy is in line with international best practices towards promoting democratic policing.

Launching the two documents, Mr. Dery said they are expected to enhance Police professionalism.

"Internal security is key to Ghana's democratic exploits and the Ministry of the Interior stands firmly behind the Inspector-General of Police and the entire Police Service in its effort to transform the Ghana Police Service", he stated.

Mr. Dery gave the assurance that government will continue to play its constitutional role of equipping and maintaining the Police Service so as to enable it to perform its legitimate duty of maintaining law and order.

In his welcome address, the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu said the launch of the two documents was in furtherance of the agenda to transform the Police Service and bring about effective law enforcement and respect for human rights and improved police­ public/citizen engagement.

"In the discharge of our responsibilities, we face all kinds of social and professional hazards yet we go all out to deliver our respective mandates sometimes at the peril of our lives. In the course of duty, some of us get injured, maimed and at the extreme lives are lost. Many have always questioned the basis of some of our actions or inactions without recourse to the fundamental documents that serve as our anchor" the IGP said.

He, therefore, urged all branches in the Service to; "use the documents to enhance police professionalism, effective public education and all public communication-related activities with both internal and external stakeholders towards building a more accountable Police Service that is committed to delivering policing services in line with public expectations."

Mr. Asante-Apeatu was hopeful that the two documents will foster stronger and mutual understanding between the Police and its varied stakeholders as they willingly support and provide positive feedback on policing matters to enhance public safety, respect for the rights of each other, and the growth of the principles of democratic policing in Ghana.

The European Union has, over the years, been supporting the Ghana Police Service through its Anti-Corruption, Rule of Law and Accountability (ARAP) programme to the tune of €20m. ARAP aims at supporting accountability institutions such as the Police Service through strengthening law enforcement for a stronger criminal justice chain.

The Ambassador of the European Union in Ghana, Mrs Diana ACCONCIA in her remarks said ARAP has been supporting the Service with capacity building for effective prosecution and improving professional standards and strengthening accountability to Ghanaian citizens.

"Some of the key milestones within these processes have been the development of the Manual of Guidance on Complaints and Discipline Procedures and the rollout of the Front Line Supervision Training, reaching in total 2,000 inspectors and chief inspectors.

“These efforts are geared towards equipping police officers across Ghana with better staff management, ethics and performance at field level to prevent misconduct and corruption," she noted.

Highlights of the two documents were presented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boamah and ACP David Eklu, Director-General, Police Public Affairs.

The event was also attended by members of the Council of State, the Police Council, members of the Police Private Sector Advisory Board, National Association of Retired Police Officers and other high ranking members of the Ghana Police Service.

—Myjoyonline