Karpowership Workers Celebrate International Women’s Day With Tema Fishmongers

Employees of Karpowership Ghana Company limited has held a sensitization program for the fishmongers at the Tema Manhean community to create awareness about best practices in fish processing as part of efforts to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day celebrations.

The program is aimed at increasing the value of their stock and improve the livelihood of the over 50 fishmongers from the Tema-Manhean Municipality.

Deputy Head of Post-Harvest Unit at the Fisheries Commission, Miss Yaa Tiwaa Amoah emphasized the importance of educating the players in the fish processing chain.

According to her, there is an urgent need to educate these women as they play a vital role in the fish processing value chain.

She said they determine the hygienic condition of what buyers consume and therefore ought to be abreast with some of the modern medthod of fish processing.

"Beyond consumption, they may be able to put Ghana on the international market when taught about the modern fish processing practices to meet international standards,” she intimated.

Miss Yaa Tiwaa Amoah commended Karpowership Ghana for the initiative as well as their constant collaboration with the Fisheries Commission to implement such relevant programme to equip traders within the fishing community.

She calls on other corporate entities to follow suit by providing more support and training to improve their trade.

Employees of Karpowership took their turns to sensitize the women about the role they play in the education of their wards.

The engagement is in line with the theme for the 2019 International Women’s day Celebration “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate For Change”, captured in the campaign theme #Balanceforbetter, which seeks to empower women around the world.

The Corporate Communications Specialist of Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye underscored the importance of the program.

She stated that “Karpowership celebrates women on this day. One of the passions of the company is to promote the UN sustainable development goal 5, which is Gender equality. As such, the company believes in empowering women in society. On a special day like this, the company finds the need to sensitize these women who remain a dominant stakeholder at our operational site in their field of work. The well-being and economic viability of their business, remain at the core of our business culture.”

Speaking on behalf of the Tema Manhean Fishmongers and Smokers Association, Cynthia Commey expressed gratitude to employees of Karpowership for organizing such program to enlighten them.

She assured that the leaders of the association will do everything possible to ensure that all members put the training into practice.

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited focuses its corporate social investments on Education, Economic Empowerment and Environmental Sustainability.

Since Karpowership began operations in Ghana, the business has empowered the Tema Manhean Fish Mongers and Smokers by providing them with items to support their businesses. Other initiatives include instituting a bursary scheme for over 100 students in the Tema Manhean Municipality, furnishing an ICT Laboratory, to mention but a few.