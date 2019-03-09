Sisters, woman branches

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Sisters who keep me going,My family,My Aunties,Real sisters,Cousins,Friends who stick closer,Than a sister,For never falling by the roadside,When days got tough,Or abandoning me,When you found I was human,Not always of use,Sometimes I would lean on you.Never begrudging me for that,Always opening your arms.I thank you,For holding me,helping me breath,Because you don't have to.Out of love,You do,May I be as a great a sister to you.