Replace Voter ID For Gh5 —EC

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced it has resumed replacement of voter ID cards instantly at a cost of Ghc5.

According to a statement dated March 4, 2019, which was issued and signed by its Chairperson Jean Mensah, anyone who wishes to replace a lost, defaced, or a damaged voter's ID card can visit any of the EC offices nationwide to do so.

“Any person who wishes to replace a lost, defaced, or a damaged voter's ID card is required to pay a fee of GH¢5 at any of the Ghana Commercial Bank branches across the country.

“Applicants are required to submit receipt of payment to the district offices of the commission where the applicant is registered for the issuance of a new ID card,” the statement stated.

It would be recalled that somewhere in August last year, the commission suspended its issuance of replacement of voter ID cards.

It explained that the move is to enable it to mobilise and retool its district voter management system (VMS).

-Daily Guide