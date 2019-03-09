Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
47 minutes ago | General News

Replace Voter ID For Gh5 —EC

By Modern Ghana
Jean Mensa
Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced it has resumed replacement of voter ID cards instantly at a cost of Ghc5.

According to a statement dated March 4, 2019, which was issued and signed by its Chairperson Jean Mensah, anyone who wishes to replace a lost, defaced, or a damaged voter's ID card can visit any of the EC offices nationwide to do so.

“Any person who wishes to replace a lost, defaced, or a damaged voter's ID card is required to pay a fee of GH¢5 at any of the Ghana Commercial Bank branches across the country.

“Applicants are required to submit receipt of payment to the district offices of the commission where the applicant is registered for the issuance of a new ID card,” the statement stated.

It would be recalled that somewhere in August last year, the commission suspended its issuance of replacement of voter ID cards.

It explained that the move is to enable it to mobilise and retool its district voter management system (VMS).

-Daily Guide

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Focus On Your God-Given Role- Agona East MP Charges Women
Police Introduces Revised Service Instructions, Public Education Strategy
NSMQ: BigBoss, NAVASCO, Zebilla Survive
Karpowership Workers Celebrate International Women’s Day With Tema Fishmongers
TOP STORIES

NPA Boss Warns Against Fronting In LPG Distribution

16 hours ago

'De Eye' Group Expose: Akufo-Addo Is Deceptive—NDC

23 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line