Speed Up Investigations Into Recent kidnapping Of Girls - 31st Dec.Women’s Movement To Gov't

31st December Women’s Movement has appealed to government to speed up investigations into the recent kidnapping of girls in Takoradi.

Residents in Takoradi have been tense in recent months following the kidnapping of some teenage girls.

The Police has so far managed to arrest the suspect, identified as Nigerian national Samuel Wilson Udoterg, but have not been able to extract much from him.

In a statement to celebrate International Women's Day, 31st December Women’s Movement said: " Importantly, today we call on the Government to speed up investigations into recent kidnapping in the country of young girls".

The Movement also condemned reports of rape of girls in the Educational Institutions

Below is the full statement from 31st December Women’s Movement celebrating International Women's Day:

Message From The Of 31st December Women’s Movement To All Women On The International Women’s Day Of 8th March 2019.

Accra, March, 8th 2019 -We wish to congratulate all women on the International Women’s day for their hard work, and courage in the face of several global economic challenges. Women, as mothers, take care and provide for the children. As farmers, women till the land and ensure that foodstuffs leave the farm areas to the urban towns to feed many people.

Women are still worried about the inequality of economic opportunities and the safety of their children.

On this day as we celebrate our Women, we want to assure all women that we are still resolved and resolute to promote and build a strong gender inclusive society:-

Issues of women are human right issues and must be addressed to advance human development. Creating an equal opportunity for quality health care, education, security, flourishing business, housing, good roads and access to sources of energy.

As we celebrate today, let us hold on to our values which strengthen us as mothers and leaders for the future generations. We call on all women’s groups to forge together for greater collaborations in the fight against poverty, hunger, disease, discrimination, domestic violence, and disabilities.

Importantly, today we call on the Government to speed up investigations into recent kidnapping in the country of young girls. Subsequent we condemned rape of girls in the Educational Institutions.

We must take serious action against perpetuators of such crimes and offences in our society.

Signed: Chairman, Interim Management Committee