MOKASA Women's Foundation Calls For Disbandment Of Vigilante Groups As It Marks International Women's Day

Ambassador Moley Anim Addo, Chairperson, MOKASA Women's Foundation

MOKASA Women's Foundation, a non-profit organization(NGO), has added its voice to the call on the government to disband all vigilante groups in the country as a matter of urgency.

According to the NGO, Ghana is our heritage and everything must be done to prevent the occurrence of any conflict.

MOKASA Women's Foundation, is a non-profit organization that provides a dynamic work environment aimed at improving the lives of women.

Below is the full statement from MOKASA Women's Foundation as it marks international women's day:

Congratulatory Message To All Women, On The Celebration Of International Women’s Day 8th March 2019.BY MOKASA WOMEN’S TRUST FOUNDATION

Accra, March, 8th 2019 -We congratulate our hardworking beautiful women all over the world. Today we celebrate you as the backbone of our national economic development. Without your hard work and integrity our fortunes as a nation will slowly grind to a halt.

We appreciate the risk you take daily to put food on the table for the family. As mothers of the land, we celebrate you and also call on all men from every hamlet, village and towns across Ghana to support the need for a National Gender Policy Framework and the adoption of the United Nations Affirmative Action Programme by Government. And as we move towards the United Nation Sustainable Development goals we will work harder to achieve “Zero Hunger and Gender Equality “in our society.

We add our voice to Civil Society and all concerned Ghanaians to the Government to move forward and disband all Vigilante groups.

It is women and children who suffer in the face of conflict.

We have only our dear Country Ghana as our heritage.

Congratulation and God Bless all Women.

Signed. Chairperson

Ambassador Moley Anim Addo