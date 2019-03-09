'Women should be brave enough to fight with men' - Nigeria's female ambassador to France

Irele Modupe Enitan broke barriers in 2017 when she was appointed Nigeria's Ambassador to France, becoming the first woman to hold this senior diplomatic position. She talked to Christina Okello

Enitan may have broken barriers, but there is still much to do, warns the head of Nigeria's top child rights organization.

In a report released Thursday, Hussaini Abdu of Plan International Nigeria, accuses the government of not doing enough to empower women and girls, pointing to the weak representation of women in last month's presidential elections.

Out of the 73 candidates who competed, only five were women.

Enitan acknowledges that there needs to be more balance of power, she told RFI.