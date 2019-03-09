NPP MP Wants De-Eye Militia Group Arrested And Prosecuted

The NPP legislator for Kpandai Constituency in the Northern Region also condemned the De-Eye Group's use of the Christiansborg Castle as its meeting place and office.

The Minority in Parliament demanded that President Nana Akufo-Addo abdicates office immediately following the revelations in the documentary which they say has a damning national security threat right under his nose.

The Parliamentarians say Akufo-Addo has “lost all moral right” to occupy the high office after evidence suggests his complicity in the operations of the private militia at the seat of government annex.

“We insist that Nana Akufo-Addo must resign as President of the Republic of Ghana with immediate effect,” Deputy Minority Leader, James Avedzi said with cheers from his colleagues while addressing the media in Parliament Friday morning.

In his reaction however, Mr. Nyimdam was emphatic that President Nana Akufo-Addo had no knowledge of the activities of the group neither does the group enjoy any support from the state.

"I cannot state on authority that the state is sponoring that group, when I watched the video there was nothing that suggested that the state is sponroing those people," he added.

