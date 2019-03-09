‘De-Eye’ Not Affiliated To NPP– Buaben Asamoah

The governing New Patriotic Party has denied having any connection with the ‘de-eye’ group, an alleged political vigilante group.

According to the NPP, the party is not affiliated to the group and they do not support their activities in any way.

In a statement signed by the party’s Director of Communications Yaw Buaben Asamoah, explained that the party has no connection with the group known as the ‘De-Eye identified in a documentary by investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni.

The NPP also denied establishing any form of political militias or vigilante groups, adding that the party does not support the activities of such groups.

“Whilst any effort at helping rid the country of politically related violence is welcome and is to be commended, the NPP wishes to state UNEQUIVOCALLY FOR THE RECORDS that it has no connection to the purported group shown in the documentary.The NPP has not established any such group and is neither affiliated to nor supports one.”

The NPP also called on the largest opposition party the NDC to show commitment to President Akufo-Addo’s call for the two main political parties to meet to discuss how to disband political vigilante groups.

“The NPP urges its counterpart the NDC, to emulate the President's sincerity in demanding that the parties go into talks and to do so aided by any inputs available from diverse sources. That way, the NPP believes that the wider public can participate in resolving the vexed question of politically related violence once and for all.”

President Akufo-Addo must resign over alleged NPP vigilante groups – Minority

The Minority in Parliament is calling for the resignation of President Nana Akufo-Addo following a report alleging that a part of the Osu Castle, a former seat of Government is being used to train a militia group believed to be affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Minority at a press conference explained that the disturbing investigative piece shakes the foundation of Ghana under President Nana Akufo-Addo who they described as 'duplicitous.'

According to the Minority, President Akufo-Addo has lost every moral authority to continue as President since he has been indicted in the said report.

A video documentary by a journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, captured a supposed militia group called “De-Eye” using the former seat of government as a training ground.

The Minority at the press conference also called on the Inspector General of the Police, Mr. David Asante-Appeatu to immediately carry out a swoop and arrest the leaders of the supposed militia group since the group has flagrantly violated numerous laws and constitutional provisions of the country.

The Minority also raised questions about how a facility owned and managed by the state, has now become a safe haven for a group they believe to be an NPP militia.

“We insist that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must resign as President of the Republic with immediate effect. The President has lost every moral authority to continue to occupy that high office after having been caught in flagrante delicto,” the Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi said at the press conference. “We call on the Inspector General of Police to immediately, that's before close of day, carry out a swoop and arrest the leaders and members of De-Eye Group militia. It is obvious that the group has flagrantly violated numerous laws including but not limited to Articles 85, 200 (2) and 210 (2) of the Constitution of Ghana and Police Service Act, 1970 (Act 350). That an investigation be opened into how a facility owned and managed by the State – the Osu Castle became a safe haven for an NPP militia. That the State should take urgent steps to reclaim the offices and other State properties in the possession of the leaders of De-Eye Group Militia as a matter of prime importance,” he added.

Below is the full statement by the NPP

The NPP has watched with keen interest the news commentary put together by journalist Manasseh Azure and aired on the Joy News Channel in the evening of 7 March 2019.

Whilst any effort at helping rid the country of politically related violence is welcome and is to be commended, the NPP wishes to state UNEQUIVOCALLY FOR THE RECORDS that it has no connection to the purported group shown in the documentary.

The NPP has not established any such group and is neither affiliated to nor supports one.

However, it is significant that in seeking to make a point about militias or vigilantes, the news commentary makes obvious and extensive resort to footage from the ongoing public inquest into the violence related events of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election. Nowhere in the footage shown is the subject persons or specific identified group seen or connected to any violent activities.

In the event, the NPP believes that given President Akufo-Addo's open and public commitment and determination to uprooting the menace of politically related violence, the political parties and indeed civil society at large, especially the media, have a responsibility to confront the issue candidly, without preconditions. Media commentary ought to give even more impetus to the Presidents' demonstrated and undoubted will and purpose of facilitating and securing the participation of the two major political parties in constructive dialogue.

The NPP urges its counterpart the NDC, to emulate the President's sincerity in demanding that the parties go into talks and to do so aided by any inputs available from diverse sources.

That way, the NPP believes that the wider public can participate in resolving the vexed question of politically related violence once and for all.

–citinewsroom