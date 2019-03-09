Ntotroso Nursing College Students Sacked After Threats To Stage Demo

Students of the Ntotroso College of Nursing at Ntotroso in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region have been sent home following their threats to embark on a demonstration against the Principal of the school.

The students had complained that despite paying for practical sessions and other levies, they were not allowed to enjoy such services.

They subsequently petitioned the Minister of Health to sack the Principal of the school, Alhaji Abdul Karim Boakye Yiadom, over the issue.

The petition, signed by President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the College, Raymond Oliver Quasie, stated that they have paid several amounts of money to the authorities who are, however, not putting them to good use, hence the tension between the students and the Principal.

“Students were charged for practical sessions but were not conducted. Third-year students were billed GHc100 for practical sessions but no allocation has been made on the academic calendar. Apart from this, the Wifi has not been expanded after 100 cedis was taken from each student,” Raymond Oliver Quasie said.

He also noted that an amount of GHc40.00 was demanded as sanitation fee, yet sanitary conditions on campus have not improved.

“Vehicle and computer maintenance levies are taken from students without the provision of a bus. Even though there are no computers the monies taken have not been accounted for by the Principal,” he added.

The students also complained that foods served them are of poor quality.

“There have been several changes in the school's menu without an explanation which has resulted in the students' agitation,” Quasie explained.

In the area of academic work, they listed inadequate teaching and learning materials as a major problem.

“Teaching and learning materials such as skeletal and muscular system dummies are unavailable. There is poor care study supervision. Some of the final year students have not seen their supervisors to do their care study but the school has given a deadline of 15th March 2019,” He disclosed.

The students also said all complaints made to the Principal by the Students' Representative Council to ensure a smooth atmosphere for academic work has not yielded any positive results.

In the area of security, they noted that there have been several theft cases on campus but the Principal has not done anything to ensure effective security.

Following the students’ threats of a protest to demand the removal of the Principal, the Management has asked the students to go home for “security reasons.”

– citinewsroom