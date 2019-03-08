On The Matter Of Ghanaian's History, The Nature Of Busia-Danquah-Dombo Tradition Approbating And Reprobating 

The passage of the executive instrument on the declaration of 7th January, 4th August and 1st of July, as Constitutional day holiday, Founders' day holiday and commemorative day respectively, and the walk out of the minority is needless and an attempt to rewrite this country's history on the altar of parochial interest and political expediency of the Busia-Danquah-Dombo political hegemony.

I personally do not think the change is any way worthwhile, because our history as a people has been consistent from colonialism to date. I will like to indulge you, readers, in two perspectives with regard to our very straight forward history in this country. That is, documentary sources and non-documentary sources in relation to this matter. From both Non- documentary (verbal accounts pass on from one generation to another) and Documentary (written accounts), our history from 1947-1960 is not skewed in this regard. Since both sources attribute individual contributions towards our independence largely, if not completely, to a single individual by name Nkrumah.

It is equally important to state that our history recognizes the contributions of the individuals of the UGCC. It is against this backdrop that every member of the group is named after a known landmark in this country.

Marking 1st of July, a day Ghana gained total independence, a commemorative day while marking 7th January as constitutional day holiday, is even more bizarre. The same people that outlawed the celebrations of June 4th and 31st of December as public holidays on the 1st of June 2001, are the same people who without principle are talking about recognizing actors and events in our history. It is without equivocation that the events of June 4th and 31st December culminated to longest Republican constitution, the 4th republic.Therefore, if the argument has always been recognizing events and actors in our history, then there is no principle in outlawing June 4th and 31st December and celebrating a constitutional day holiday.

The needless demonization of Dr. Nkrumah and his legacies by the Busia-Danquah and recently, Dombo tradition, and the lack of principle in their accounts of the history must ceased. Indeed Nkrumah never Dies.

Joshua Dedee 0502477585