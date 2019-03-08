NALAG Marks International Women’s Day With A Call For Gender Balance Society 

Hon Evelyn Teiko Asenih

As the world celebrates the International Women’s Day (IWD) today, the National Association of Local Authorities (NALAG) is urging Government and Civil Society to join the campaign of promoting a gender balance society in local assemblies to enhance grass-root development.

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is “Balance For Better” which seeks to bridge the gender gap by promoting and celebrating women’s achievement, raising awareness against bias and taking action for equality.

The (NALAG) in a statement signed by Hon Evelyn Teiko Asenih, the Women Caucus Representative observed the low level of women representation in both elected and appointed positions reduces women involvement in decision making in development at the local level.

She explained the Women Wing of NALAG intends to launch a serious campaign of ensuring more women are elected into local assemblies, support and empower women aspiring to assume the position of District Chief Executives during the District Level elections.

“As the Women’s wing of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana we intend to carry out a campaign this year to get more women elected into the local Assemblies through various activities which include but not limited to building the capacities of women aspiring to contest this year’s District Level Elections, creating a stronger network of women in Local Government through our Women’s Forum and creating the platform for shared learning and mentoring for new aspiring contestants,” the statement said.

The National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) is happy to join the world in celebrating the International Women’s Day (IWD).

The International Women’s Day, provides an important moment to showcase commitment to women’s equality, launch new initiatives, celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness, and highlights gender parity gains.

The day is celebrated and supported globally by industry, government, educational institutions, community groups, professional associations, women’s networks, and non-profit bodies and the media.

This year’s celebration is themed; “balance for better”. It is a cause that seek to bridge the gender gap by promoting and celebrating women’s achievement, raising awareness against bias and taking action for equality.

Women are underrepresented in both elected and appointed positions in all the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in Ghana. This worrying trend seeks to reduce women involvement in decision making at the local level. It must be noted that issues of water, sanitation, health and education which are at the base of development are women related issues. The World Bank in 2005 indicated that gender inequality disadvantages women throughout their lives and stifles the development prospects of their societies.

As the Women’s wing of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana we intend to carry out a campaign this year to get more women elected into the local Assemblies through various activities which includes but not limited to building the capacities of women aspiring to contest this year’s District Level Elections, creating a stronger network of women in Local Government through our Women’s Forum and creating the platform for shared learning and mentoring for new aspiring contestants.

We call on all stakeholders including industries, governments, educational institutions, professional associations, women’s networks, non-profit bodies and the media to join in the campaign to promote a gender-balanced society for grassroot development in our Assemblies, through to other departments and institutions in government.

NALAG challenge women across the globe to embark on projects and programmes that will make them more relevant and indispensable in decision making at the local and national levels.

We wish all women across the globe a happy international women’s day.

We urge our women to count and be counted.

Thank you.

