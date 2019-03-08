Ignite Accra 2019: Participants To Have A ‘Feast Of Ideas’

The second edition of the momentous knowledge sharing and networking event dubbed, “IGNITE ACCRA” is set to come off on Saturday, March 9 at the Silverbird Cinemas- Accra Mall, at 10:00AM GMT prompt.

Fashioned to afford young people an avenue to share knowledge while offering them the chance to network, the second edition of Ignite Talks in Ghana will run on the theme, “WOKE MINDSET."

This year's talks, which is sponsored by Dalex Finance, aims at propelling the Ghanaian youth into taking bolder and positive enterprises; especially as the nation enters a new age following her recently celebrated 62nd anniversary.

Ignite bears the tag “Enlighten us, but make it quick” and would see seasoned speakers share ground-breaking and inspiring ideas through a series of short, speedy, fun presentations jugged into 20 automatically-advancing slides.

Speakers for the 2019 edition of Ignite Accra include author, speaker, trainer, and branding expert, Mr. Bernard Kelvin Clive, The Mirror columnist and playwright, Mr. Kobina-Ansah, President of Joe Lartey Toastmasters, Mr. Baffour Ofori-Atta Kena and Former Director for The BEIGE Foundation, Akosua Koranteng Adayi.

Mr. Govan Gangatharan of Tullow Ghana, as well as Director of Sheafwave Enterprise, Mr. Tchidi Tchorly would also be present to prime participants on ways to create innovative solutions and value in today's world.

Communications Manager of BEKOFI, Aubrey Odametey, while expressing joy about Ignite Accra coming off for a second time, assured the public of "a bigger, educative, and fun-packed showing this year with lots of surprises."

He stated: “The previous edition of Ignite Accra left a solid impression on everyone that was present; and because BEKOFI remains dedicated to equipping today’s youth with the panache required to survive in this new age, it is only apt that we utilized the charter we hold to host this event in Ghana, and make it happen again for our future leaders."

Ignite originates from Seattle, Washington and has spread to over 350 cities, universities, and institutions across the world with BEKOFI owning the rights to the event in Ghana.