Uganda-Rwanda Conflict: The Regional, International Dimensions

If, as regional political pundits think president Museveni wins the 2021 election, by the end of his new mandate in 2026, he will be 84. It is then he will most relish the idea to relocate to Arusha, Tanzania as regional leader or in retirement as an east African statesman. That is why the East African federation issue is, in the present circumstances very central and sensitive to him than ever before. He had wished to have gained the opportunity of offering direction and leadership to this region by latest 2020 and therefore not offer his candidature in Uganda’s 2021 general elections. To achieve this, he sought to strategically court other regional leaders including Omar Bashir (Sudan), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Pierre Nkurunziza (Burundi), Salva Kiir (South Sudan) and Paul Kagame (Rwanda). Tanzania had from the start appeared hesitant to rush into this project although not officially opposed to it. Later on, Rwanda also changed attitude in favor of prioritizing a broader continental integration approach ahead of a regional one. This baffled Museveni.

Kagame’s Two Fatal Risks

The first was regional as he joined Tanzania in repeated deferrals of implementing the East African political federation and second was international by spearheading the political and economic reforms of the African Union (AU). In regards to AU, Kagame revived an approach—earlier advocated for by African statesmen of the past—Kwame Nkrumah (Ghana), Patrice Lumumba (Congo), Abdul Nasser Gamal (Egypt) and later on Muammar Gaddafi of Libya. All these men lost power and died in circumstances related to their pan Africanism ambitions. Kagame has since and successfully spearheaded a new African economic framework aimed at self-reliance, but which is vehemently rejected by major world powers, particularly the US and Japan.

Launched at the 27th AU Summit in Kigali Rwanda July 2016, the new economic mechanism requires AU members to implement a 0.2% levy on eligible imports for, among others execute peace and security missions on the continent. It is anticipated to raise US$1.2bn annually, which is $4.2m more than AU’s annual budget of $700m. In a major shift more than 40% of the AU’s budget last year was sourced from this fund. Only 5% was obtained from the continent in 2015 before the implementation of the new initiative. The balance would be given by traditional donor nations. Apparently, both America and Japan wrote letters to AU and a select number of African nations, including Uganda protesting the Kagame ingenuity. They questioned the compatibility of this levy with the General Agreement on Tariff and Trade (GATT) as well as the World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. They cited provisions that stop the introduction of new duties outside the WTO schedule under GATT. They also mentioned risk of fees that are not commensurate with direct protectionism under GATT. However, both nations as well as other world major economies know very well how the new African mechanism can be implemented without infringing on existing international frame works. But, instead of providing value addition ideas, they would rather, the new initiative dies at once so that Africa remains donor-dependent on Europe, Asia and America.

The Current Tensions

Now close observers of international trends risk to misunderstand Museveni as taking advantage of the West’s negative perception of Kagame’s led-continental initiatives that are feared to eventually make Europe and America lose control of the AU. In the current tensions the West sees a continued relevance of Museveni as their best representative in the region. From experience, the West would rather offer support for a new leader in Kigali that would garbage the Kagame continental ambitions. This is the same policy they offered upon African leaders who were vocally threatening to withdraw membership of their respective countries from the international criminal court (ICC). They were all, one by one removed from power. The victims included Yahya Jammeh of Gambia and Jacob Zuma of South Africa. Fearing similar consequences, Kampala ceased its tough stance against ICC as so did Kenya in exchange for withdraw of the cases against its president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Relocation of Rwanda Dissidents from South Africa to Uganda

Whereas Kampala acknowledges to be hosting Rwandan dissidents, to it they are legitimate refugees like those holding power in Kigali once were. Hence the relocation of these people from South Africa to Uganda was not a unilateral action by authorities in Kampala. It had other foreign backing and nodding. All these powers criticized the manner in which the last general elections were conducted in Rwanda. Kigali funded the election from its resources by 100%. This insulated Kagame as a presidential candidate from international scrutiny but still the West criticized the way tens of thousands of Hutus based in eastern DRC were denied opportunity to exercise their voting rights.

In 2016, Museveni, therefore, accepted to host Rwandan dissidents led by Gen Kayumba Nyamwasa. On his personal interest, this was a timely chessboard piece to make Kagame fully support his East African project of regional leadership. However, Kagame did not give in. Instead he infiltrated deeper into the Ugandan security system, eliminating a number of real and suspected Rwandan dissidents based in Uganda as well as funding the deportation of others. This incensed Museveni leading to dismissal and subsequent arrest of his long-serving Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura on April 4, 2018 as well as the detention of several police officers. The arrival in Uganda of Gen Kayumba’s group, the Rwanda National Congress (RNC) and the P5 caused genuine sleepless nights for Kagame because Nyamwasa possesses all the credentials to replace him. A typical Tutsi like Kagame, Nyamwasa was born, raised and educated in Uganda. He participated in the Rwandan war of 1994 as a senior member/officer of the Rwandan Patriotic Army and party that is in power today. Kagame now complains that RNC and P5 are working with the support of Uganda, DRC and Burundi to recruit and train young Rwandans from eastern DRC to topple his government. This demonstrates a wider regional and international backed conspiracy against him. Hence unless Kagame can revise his stance on East Africa to favor Museveni and slow down on his (though legit) spearheaded reforms in AU, he is poised to face it hard, real hard.

Swaib K Nsereko

PhD Candidate, Communication Science, University of Gezira, Sudan/ Asst Lecturer, Islamic University in Uganda