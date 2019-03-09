Charles Afriyie-Debrah, a scientist with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) are organisms whose genetic makeup have been altered to introduce beneficial traits including resistance to disease, pests and harsh weather conditions. Ghana is currently undertaking the trials of two GMO crops following the passage of the National Biosafety Act 2011 to allow for the commercialisation of such products.

The GMO cowpea currently under trials at the Savannah Agric Research Institute in Nyankpala has been modified to resist the deadly bollworm pests which can destroy up to 80 per cent of produce on cowpea fields. It is expected that this

The Nitrogen Efficient, Water Efficient, Salt Tolerant (NEWEST) rice has also been modified to be more efficient in the use of nitrogen and water, and as well be tolerant of salty soils.

Reuben Nana Yaw Quainoo of Alliance for Science Ghana which organised the event in an interview urged the CSIR to speed up the ongoing trials on GMO crops so that they can be made available to farmers soon.

“There should be the deliberate effort on the part of the state to champion the application of technology in Agric. We cannot continue doing things the same way we have done it for all these years and expect different results. The CSIR scientists, they should not delay,” he noted.

“I could hear the farmers asking where are the seeds? Where are the seeds? Let us make the seeds available to them so they take their own decision on whether they want to plant or not,” Mr. Quainoo added.

—Myjoyonline