Volta NDC Women's Wing Congratulates Ghanaian Women

Today marks International Women’s Day.

In the year 1977 the United Nations officially declared International Women’s Day celebration on March 8 to commemorate the political, social and economic achievements of women.

It is very important to state that, over the decades, the objective of Women’s Day celebration has evolved and embraced culture and ethnicity to emerge as a celebration of appreciation, respect and love towards women.

We salute Ghanaian women for their great contributions toward mother Ghana over the decades.

On this important day, it is prudent on our part as women leaders to drive home a very serious point on issues concerning women empowerment.

As a country, it is our sacred duty to empower women. Empowering women in Ghana is extremely necessary to promoting gender equality. In ensuring gender equality the first step is to empower women.

Why is it that, after so much awareness and acknowledgment of a woman’s contributions to life, society, family and work; saluting her strength, resilience, sacrifice she is still considered only second to men and treated like a second rate citizen?

Men should be made to come to the realization that, women are not only made to handle household chores or take responsibility of home and family. Rather, men and women are responsible for daily routine activities.

On the other hand, men need to understand their responsibility of the home and family and all other works women do so that, women can get some time to think about themselves and their career.

Women should also identify their strengths and abilities, and move towards a world of empowerment.

Fellow women, together, we can start with empowerment right at home, we don’t need to learn a lesson for it. For example, we can encourage the ladies at our homes, our mother and sisters to pursue their dreams and excel in their career.

A wholehearted support, be it however trivial, will boost their self confidence and will have a transforming impact on their way of life.

It is sad to note that, over some years now, women are responsible for the diminishing strength of other women, be it in the home or the work place.

Have we ever thought of why the lobster which are caught always lies together?; the reason being that, the other lobsters does not let any of them to come out.

Same is the case with the current state of we women, there are women who with their thinking do not want to let other women come out from the stereotypes and taboos so, an inclusive, transformation in the way of our thinking is important!

Women need to learn to respect their fellow women and encourage them in whatever dream they have for themselves.

There was a warm egg in the nest of an eagle which was about to hatch, a farmer who lived nearby took out the egg and kept it with his hen’s eggs which were also about to hatch.

After quite some time, the eggs were hatched and they started following their mother and tried as much as to be the way their mother was.

The point here to note is that, the baby eagle never knew that it was from eagle family. Though their mother had realised the eagle’s different behaviour but she never acknowledged it.

One day, the baby eagle saw an eagle flying powerfully high into the sky and it was amazed at the strength she possesses and wished to be an eagle in the next birth so as to have such unwavering strength.

The baby eagle never realised its strength for it always believed that, it belonged to the hen’s family. The, gist of the story points to the fact that, we women are the baby eagle born to an eagle’s family not knowing that we possess the same strength as that of the eagle’s family.

On a special day of this nature, Ghanaian women are calling on President Nana Addo to demonstrate leadership to curb the rampant militarization of our political space so that women are not caught in the cross road.

We need such an atmosphere to continue to support our households economically in peace and it is paramount to Ghanaian women.

Happy International Women's Day once again to our hardworking Ghanaian women.

Long Live Ghana

Long Live NDC

Long Live VOLTA NDC WOMEN's WING

