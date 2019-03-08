Akufo-Addo, A Walking Contradiction

Every right-minded Ghanaian will know and agree with me that, Ghana is not safe-judging from recent happenings in our beloved nation. Many citizens and not spectators may be disappointed at the level of mediocracy displayed by this government and its sympathizers.

What has changed in Ghana?

What has changed about Anas and Manasseh Azure?

This same government when in opposition in 2012 through Nana Akufo-Addo, the then-presidential candidate promised to utilize what he called "Anas principle". Some few years down the line, the same principle they revered so much has to be downplayed because it has put to shame some of their big fishes.

Not forgetting the fact that in 2017, Manasseh Azure was applauded for bringing up a depose against Mahama, the then President for giving contact to a Burkinabé in exchange for a Ford. Two years later that same man brings up what he called 'Militia in the heart of the nation' and hell breaks lose.

For this reason, I cannot stop asking myself "what has changed about Anas and Manasseh Azure"?

During the recent SONA, the president pretending to be a Saint decided to play with the intelligence of both Ghanaian citizens and the International Communities by calling on the major political parties in the nation to band political vigilantism while close to his nose militia training is ongoing.

It is obvious Akufo-Addo wants to weaken his opponent in an attempt to stay in power for his personal gains. With this happening in the nation, one can say with no doubt that Akufo-Addo has no genuine love for the nation but continues to parade himself as a patriot-obviously these are not the characteristics of a patriot. Again, one can say without fear that Akufo-Addo has no moral right to talk about vigilantism after congratulating his militia group 'De-eye' for becoming physically fit and beautiful. What an act of warlordism !!

My caution my fellow Ghanaians who are happy about this act of wickedness exhibited by this government is "the puppy you feed today will grow to feed on you tomorrow". We are entertaining wickedness and we will pay for it unless we also have money to leave the nation on the days of agony.

Mr. President, if you claim you are thinking of the next generation and not next election then walk the talk for words alone have no impact even on the present generation

Ebenezer Amoah Affedzie

Citizen and not spectator