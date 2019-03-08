First Lady Launches Girls’ Mentorship Programme

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo with the mentors

As part of efforts to groom young women and girls across the country, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has held interactions with a number of women in positions of power and influence in the country.

The meeting enabled the first lady to match young girls who were drawn from communities with these influencial women for mentorship.

Earlier, some mentors visited the young girls in schools to introduce them to the programme and familiarise themselves with them.

At the meeting, the first lady led discussions on the need to drive change in the lives of young underprivileged girls in society.

She also pledged her commitment to the programme.

The mentors, on their part, observed the need to encourage these girls to maximise the full extents of their potential.

This move forms part of efforts under the ‘Because I Want To Be’ initiative by The Rebecca Foundation.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo was grateful to the mentors for accepting the challenge and was confident about the prospects for success and the social change this initiative would cause.

Source : Daily Guide