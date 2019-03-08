Ghana’s 62nd Independence: The 2019 Future of Ghana Top 30 U30

marked by a celebration service in Tamale, Ghana. The first time the service has taken place outside of the Capital Accra. At the same On 6 March, 2019 Ghana celebrated 62 years of Independence. The occasion was a time the Future of Ghana Ltd announced its top 30 U30 cohort for 2019 to a frenzy of anticipation and excitement on social media.

The Future of Ghana’s top 30 U30 project is annual search dedicated to unearthing and showcasing the pioneers and innovators of the Future by undertaking a global search for the top 30 Ghanaian talent aged under 30 years old impacting industries around the world.

The job of selecting this year's cohort fell to an esteemed judging panel including; Founder of Africa Business 2020 Akosua Annobil, Rapper and Entrepreneur -Derek “Sway” Safo, Mavis Osei, CEO of Miss Ghana UK, Culinary entrepreneur Essie Bartels and renowned Business Leader Terry Afram.

This year’s cohort is a group of creating innovative and trailblazing individuals. Among the pioneers selected were DJ Switch the 11-year-old DJing sensation who has wowed world leaders at the UN! Her selection means she is Future of Ghana’s youngest ever pioneer. Iddris Sandu the 21-year-old tech mogul from the USA who has worked with the likes of Uber and Instagram. Also included is renowned Comedian and Actor Michael Dapaah leading a talented contingent from the UK on the list.

This year see’s Future of Ghana Ltd celebrates our 5th year anniversary. Thus far 150 Ghanaian future young leaders/pioneers from around the world have been selected to create a community of Changemakers illustrating what a progressive Ghana looks like and mobilizing for change through our Future of Ghana Alumni network.

The full deluxe Fifth edition of the publication scheduled for release in May 2019 will transcend stereotypes, highlighting the unsung contributions of future leaders to Ghana’s development driving the conversation around Ghana’s future development.

The Publication is the beginning and one that we hope will act as a catalyst to encourage greater youth participation with the development of Ghana whilst also act as a visual source of inspiration for the emerging generation and a talent resource for investors and organizations

