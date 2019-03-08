All Anti-Graft Investigative Bodies, Are Welcome To The University Of Education, Winneba (UEW)

In a post associated with doomed cowards, one of the most corrupt persons in Ghana, is disgracefully accusing the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of UEW of corruption.

Anyone who is not mischievous and selfish, would attest to the fact that UEW has undergone a ‘house cleaning exercise’ in order to sweep corruption and its concomitant traits away from UEW, since Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, took over as VC.

At a National Competitive Tender opening on 19th February 2019, the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) graced the occasion as an observer. At the end of the process, UEW was highly commended by the PPA for carrying out an open and transparent bid opening. UEW was further praised for putting in transparent and fair measures in its bidding processes, culminating in the wider public, having trust and confidence in UEW tendering procedures.

It is evident that the so-called monkey-face ghananewsreporters (another pseudo name of the scar-faced dishonest person), do not know what they are talking about. In one instance, they are talking about the VC of UEW claiming huge allowances, and making a comparison of these allowances with Prof. Avoke being dismissed from office as VC of UEW for breaches of the Public Procurement Act 2003 (Act 663), as amended. This is crass stupidity! How does someone with brains in their head, compare legitimate allowances with violations of Act 663? It is evident that these know-nothing ghananewsreporters, only have something resembling a head seating on their individual heads, and not proper heads per say!

Just to educate these buffoons a little, Pay Vouchers (PVs) are usually raised in the name of the Chairman of the various Committees on behalf of all the Committee members. So for example, if am the Chairman of a Committee or Board that consists of about 200 members, like Academic Board, the PV will be raised in the name of Alhassan Salifu Bawah and Others. This is standard practice, so why a foolish person will attempt to make mischief out of this, is just laughable! If I happen to Chair so many Committees, it follows that so many PVs, would be raised in my name, but the moneys would definitely be paid into separate bank accounts (bank accounts of the individual Committee or Board members, would be credited with the appropriate amounts).

I can bet with my life that Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, has NOT, and will NEVER steal a pesewa from the coffers of UEW! It is the thieves, who are being denied the opportunity to loot the funds of UEW to pay their huge debts, who are behind these baseless and fabricated statements.

Some dishonest people sit in Parliament and claim allowances for Committee sittings and other per diems on their travels, and sees nothing wrong with it, but sees something wrong with another person’s legitimate earnings! What a shame!

After having displayed some decency above, let me now take a walk on the dusty footpath that these so-called ghananewsreporters are currently stranded on, to offer them some relief. The stupid reporters claim that the VC of UEW “has chopped GHS 3 billion”. So these reporters also attended school? These stupid fools parading as ghananewsreporters, ought to be told directly in their ugly faces that it is

wood that is chopped, NOT Money!

All investigative bodies, like the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE), the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) of the USA, are all welcome to carry out investigations at UEW, anytime!

However, if these investigative bodies are not prepared to come to UEW and carry out any investigation, this person who breaths, eats, smells and sleeps corruption, is at liberty to petition all of the mentioned entities, to investigate UEW.

I personally feel sorry for this pathetic sorrowful soul. His behaviour is akin to someone who went to great lengths to put up a beautiful house, only to turn around and set fire to it a few months later.

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)